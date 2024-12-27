'Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy accused of throwing woman to the ground before DV arrest

An insider revealed, "He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated..."

James Kennedy, star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, is at the center of controversy following his December 10 arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence. The allegations, outlined in a Burbank Police Department report, claim that Kennedy lifted and threw an unidentified woman to the ground during an altercation at his Los Angeles home. The incident has sparked widespread discussion, as fans and critics alike dissect the details and potential implications. Police were dispatched to Kennedy’s residence around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call regarding an "unknown problem." Upon arrival, officers spoke to both Kennedy and the woman involved.

According to the arresting officer’s report, the woman alleged that Kennedy, identified as her boyfriend, picked her up and threw her to the ground. The report does not clarify whether the woman is Kennedy’s current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, with whom he had attended a holiday party earlier that evening at Kathy Hilton’s home. Authorities have stated they will not reveal the woman’s identity further. Kennedy was arrested for domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant, booked into jail, and later released on $20,000 bail. A police spokesperson confirmed that the case remains under review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office, with formal charges pending, as reported by OK Magazine.

Nick Viall says it is embarrassing that Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t said anything about James Kennedy’s DV arrest. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/LDKPSva9EJ — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) December 18, 2024

Sources report that Kennedy exhibited unusual and aggressive behavior during the DIRECTV Christmas party at Hilton’s home. An insider reported, "James was acting super aggressive all night long. He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude." Another attendee, former Bachelor star Nick Viall, recalled an unsettling interaction, saying, "James walks by...I forgot his friend's name...his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane…”

Witnesses noted that Kennedy and Lewber spent much of the evening apart, and their interactions seemed distant. Kennedy’s legal team issued a statement on December 13, asserting they were conducting their own investigation. They wrote, "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges." As per The Hollywood Reporter, the reality star himself addressed the situation publicly on Instagram. He wrote, “I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”

James Kennedy DJs the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amy Sussman)

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the Vanderpump Rules fanbase and cast. Known for his fiery personality and tumultuous relationships, Kennedy’s past behavior has often sparked controversy on the show. However, this incident marks a significant escalation. Many are now questioning Bravo’s decision to reboot Vanderpump Rules with a new cast while retaining controversial figures like Kennedy.