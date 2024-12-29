'Vanderpump Rules’ fans believe James Kennedy’s mom Jacqueline Georgiou had a cameo on ‘Dexter’ prequel

Vanderpump Rules fans recently were amused when they realized James Kennedy's mother Jacqueline Georgiou had a cameo in the Dexter prequel. A netizen spotted Kennedy's mother in one scene from the Miami-based show. According to Us Weekly, the Reddit user penned, “Just watching the new season of Dexter and [I] rewound like 6 times trying to remember where I know this lady from."

Photo of a scene from 'Dexter' prequel. (Image Source: Reddit / @tintedrosestinted)

The comments section of the thread was soon flooded as fans flocked to chime in, noting the uncanny resemblance of a background actress to Kennedy's mother. One fan Bravo fan shared, “Yes she has been an extra in a lot of shows," while another exclaimed, "Jax [Taylor] was an extra on Dexter too 😂.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, "She is practicing for her upcoming appearance outside James’ courtroom." Over the years, Georgiou has made several guest appearances on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules after her son was hired to serve as the busser at Lisa Vanderpump‘s renowned restaurant, SUR. However, Kennedy would get fired over his bad behavior which stemmed from his alcohol issues. Meanwhile, Georgiou continued to showcase her support for her son during her appearances on the show.

The Kennedy family has faced some tough times lately. Earlier this month, Kennedy was arrested by the cops on domestic violence charges. He was taken into custody on December 10, after police authorities received a call about an argument between a man and a woman at Kenndy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber's house. Shortly afterward, Kennedy was released on a $20,000 bail. At that time, his team issued an official statement to address the situation.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James. We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," his lawyers stressed. Following his arrest, Kennedy revealed on Instagram that he was focusing on his mental health.

He penned, “I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me." His girlfriend Lewber also thanked fans for their support amidst the chaos. She took to her Instagram Story and shared, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I am OK and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”