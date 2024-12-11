‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Katie Maloney's sweet birthday post for boyfriend Nick Martin melts hearts

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Katie Maloney is expressing her love and appreciation for her boyfriend, Nick Martin! She recently shared a heartfelt photo of the two of them on his birthday via Instagram.

"Happy birthday my ❤️!!!!!," she captioned a beautiful photo of the couple. In the picture, Katie and her new beau, Nick, look completely smitten as they gaze into each other's eyes, sharing sweet smiles. Soon after, Nick reposted Katie's Story on his Instagram page by writing, "Our Casa Vegas Xmas Card." For the unversed, Nick who is a member of the popular rock band 'Sleeping with Sirens' turned 41 years old on December 10, 2024.

'Vanderpump Rules’ alum Katie Maloney shares sweet birthday tribute for her boyfriend Nick Martin (Instagram/@musickillskate)

How did 'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney and Nick Martin meet?

Katie Maloney and her musician boyfriend Nick Martin were introduced to each other by mutual friends in the music industry, according to a report by Page Six. They started as friends but their friendship took a romantic turn in August 2024.

“Katie loves the emo music scene and has been a fan and friend of Nick’s band for some time. While the pair started out as friends, things took a turn this past summer in August and their relationship developed really quickly," the insider told the media outlet.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney met her new boyfriend Nick Martin via mutual friends (Instagram/@musickillskate)

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney went Instagram official with Nick Martin in November 2024

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney confirmed her relationship with her boyfriend Nick Martin in November 2024. At that point in time, she shared an adorable photo of the couple holding hands.

The reality TV star didn't write any caption for the picture, instead, she put a black heart emoji to show how she feels about her new romance with her beau Nick. It seems like these two lovebirds are still going strong.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney's boyfriend Nick Martin is a member of the rock band Sleeping with Sirens (Instagram/@musickillskate)

Will Katie Maloney get married again?

Before sparking romance rumors with Nick Martin, Katie Maloney was married to her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Tom Schwartz. The former couple got divorced in 2022. During the latest episode of 'Brutally Honest Anna' podcast, Katie revealed if she would ever consider walking down the aisle again.

“If it means not having to get divorced again, then I will avoid marriage. Divorce is really devastating no matter who asks for it, no matter how necessary it is, it is really just a mindf**k to go through that with somebody. But if I met someone and I fell in love and they were like, ‘I really want marriage. That is super important to me,' then I would do it for them. But for myself? No," she explained.