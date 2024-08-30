'(Un)lucky Sisters' Review: Netflix movie barely scratches the surface

Netflix's latest heartfelt drama '(Un)lucky Sisters' isn't lucky enough to make an impact despite compelling plot

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: '(Un)lucky Sisters' on Netflix offers an intriguing premise- two sisters, Jesica and Angela, who don't know each other, are put together in an unforeseen situation after their estranged father dies and leaves behind a stash of millions behind a secret wall. The synopsis is compelling enough to draw your attention but will ultimately leave you disappointed.

What should have been a heartfelt journey of complex relationships and moral dilemmas feels underdeveloped. Starring in lead is Sofia Morandi as Jesi and Leticia Siciliani as Angela, who navigate through their newfound sisterly bond and immense wealth that could change their fate forever.

'(Un)lucky Sisters' doesn't evoke enough emotions

Sofia Morandi and Leticia Siciliani in '(Un)lucky Sisters' (@netflix)

The primary focus of the Argentinian movie is the bond between the sisters. Though there are some moments when the connection between Angela and Jesi feels authentic, it unfortunately fails to evoke enough emotions.

The screenplay by Mariano Vera misses the mark. As a viewer, we might have been able to feel for the sisters if we got a glimpse of the kind of man their father was and why he was never around for his daughters.

Sofia Morandi and Leticia Siciliani make honest attempt at playing their respective characters, but it goes to waste owing to the lack of depth in their characters.

The brief exploration of the individual struggles of Jesi and Angela doesn't create any empathy as well. The lack of rich emotional terrain leaves us with only a superficial understanding of the complexity of this family.

The predictable plot of '(Un)lucky Sisters' takes the charm away

Sofia Morandi and Leticia Siciliani in '(Un)lucky Sisters' (@netflix)

Predictability is yet another flaw of the film. Since the beginning, you can speculate how things might end for them. This brings us back to how well their journey upto the conclusion is portrayed. The discovery of massive wealth should have been a catalyst for intense drama or thrilling suspense.The tension that should have been at the story's core never fully materializes.

Fabiana Tiscornia's direction feels uninspired as it fails to create any memorable cinematic moments. To sum it up, '(Un)lucky Sisters' is a disappointment. Despite the strong casting, an interesting plot, and the potential for emotional resonance, it never quite comes together. For those looking for a film that will engage and move them, there are certainly better options available.

'(Un)lucky Sisters' is now available to stream on Netflix