'(Un)lucky Sisters' Ending Explained: Jesi and Angela's fates change in most unpredictable ways

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: '(Un)lucky Sisters', streaming on Netflix, is about two sisters who find a wall stacked with cash in their father's apartment after he dies. The sisters from different mothers meet for the first time when the news of their father's death reaches them. It puts them on a journey of navigating through their complex relationship and moral dilemmas regarding the unaccounted cash.

While Jesi (Sofia Morandi) has always been in favor of using the money, Angela (Leticia Siciliani) is fearful that it could land them in huge trouble. And yet, she finds herself swinging between Jesi's optimism and her own values.

Did Jesi and Angela get the money in '(Un)lucky Sisters'?

When Angela refuses to be an accomplice, Jesi takes out some of the cash, fills it in her backpack and walks away. However, she gets caught at the station under the charges of smuggling the foreign currency.

When Angela learns about her arrest, she goes to the police station and makes a deal with the corrupt officers. In exchange for the rest of the money in the suitcase, she is able to free Jesi. As they return home at night, Omar Chichi pays a visit to collect the "item" he earlier mentioned about. The sisters believed that he might take away the remaining cash. However, it turns out that he was looking for a notebook, and that's all what he needed. Eventually, Jesi and Angela get the remaining half of the money that lays still inside the hidden cupboard.

How did Jesi and Angela turn their fate around in '(Un)lucky Sisters'?

Their father's secretary tells them that they won't be inheriting the apartment. Though they have lost the luxury house in public auction, they are still happy because of the cash they now possess.

Both the sisters try to make each other's lives better without telling each other. Jesi donates a bag full of cash to Angela's school. On the other hand, Angela visits her house and gives her mother a box that contains cash.

Angela has already broken up with her boyfriend as she doesn't love him and doesn't want to have children. The two sisters are seen having a ball of time at a house by the beach.

