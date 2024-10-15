Travis Kelce brings his A-game to 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' in post-NFL audition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: From podcasts to acting, 2024 seems to be the year of Travis Kelce as the man continues to grab major headlines, and with his latest quiz game show on Prime Video, 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?', the NFL star is consolidating his reputation as a game host too. So, when the game show was first announced, it boggled my head. I mean, I'd seen Travis in action on the field, but hosting a game show is a whole different ballgame that requires spontaneity, humor, and, of course, wit.

To my surprise, Travis has excellently donned the cap of a host as his hosting game shines brightly in 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'. Not only does he interact with the celebrity guests and participants but also incorporates his own eccentricities, which offer a humorous touch to the show. Travis's contagious enthusiasm and humorous timing make the show more than just answering questions; it's an engaging conversation that you can enjoy while also earning some bucks.

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is a brilliantly designed game show

Travis Kelce in a still from 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (Prime Video/@adamrose)

The format of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity' is a novel variation on the classic quiz show concept, where you will be helped by a celebrity to win the cash prize. So there are ten subjects ranging from first to fifth grade. The contestant can choose any question subject. The first accurate answer will get $1,000, and after gaining ten points, participants will receive $50,000. After answering all ten questions, you will be presented with a grand prize question, which, if correctly answered, will reward you $100,000. Not only that, but participants have access to three cheats, which can be used to quickly win rewards.

Additionally, there is a hand-picked reward that Amazon refers to as an extra-credited prize. After watching the show, I can certainly state that I absolutely relished the easygoing concept of the show, which is not mind-bending and also leaves room for contestants and celebrity interactions. I mean, you'll witness celebrities in their raw and authentic form, together with their intelligence. Not only that, but I felt like the questions were not that difficult; they were just tweaked in such a way that they appeared to be difficult, but once answered, you'd be like, well, I knew this. I suppose this is a wise decision by the creators since it keeps things simple yet challenging, which is an important factor in a quiz show.

Travis Kelce’s hosting skills shine in 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Ron Funches and Travis Kelce in a still from 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (@primevideo)

As I've previously stated, I had little aspirations for Travis as a host, but the man has proven me wrong. Travis's hosting abilities are blended with his easygoing and charismatic personality. The man has a unique allure and can take a joke on himself. I liked how, in between, he relieves the tension with his dances, which I'm sure will be popular once the show hits Prime Video.

Furthermore, Travis tries his best to encourage participants, giving them clarity of thought and putting them at rest, as if he were genuinely encouraging them as a friend. The man expertly combines comedy and the competitive side of the game, keeping viewers engaged without taking the quiz too seriously. Not only Travis, but the entire bunch of celebrities contribute to the show's exciting dynamic, resulting in lively banter and lighter moments.

Overall, 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is a welcome break from the serious shows that are being telecasted these days. The combination of participants and celebrities in a fun and entertaining quiz format effectively captures the spirit of both learning and humor. Not only will you learn a thing or two about your own abilities if you can answer 5th-grade questions or not, but there is a good possibility you will fall in love with Travis's charms all over again.

