Top book scenes we hope Netflix's 'Uglies' will bring to small screen

Joey King’s Tally Youngblood stands out as a clever and defiant protagonist in the upcoming 'Uglies' film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 novel 'Uglies' promises to bring a compelling dystopian narrative to life, with Joey King starring as Tally Youngblood.

Acquired by the streaming giant in 2020, the film explores a world where natural appearances are deemed undesirable, pushing citizens to undergo life-changing plastic surgeries at the age of 16 to become the idealized 'Pretties.' As we eagerly await the release, fans are hoping the adaptation will capture the novel's most iconic and impactful scenes.

The pretty operation

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

In 'Uglies', the Pretty Operation is a pivotal element that reflects the extreme measures society takes to enforce conformity. This surgery, designed to transform 16-year-olds into flawless, idealized beings, is portrayed with graphic detail in the book.

Netflix’s adaptation must not shy away from depicting the operation's grim realities. The transformation, while seemingly desirable, comes at the cost of personal identity and autonomy. Emphasizing the procedure’s gruesome nature and the psychological toll it takes on individuals is essential for conveying the novel's critical message about the dangers of sacrificing one’s true self for societal approval.

This portrayal will ensure that the adaptation resonates with viewers and underscores the profound implications of the Pretty Operation.

Tally is an original character

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

Joey King’s portrayal of Tally Youngblood in Netflix’s 'Uglies' is pivotal to capturing the novel’s essence. Tally is not just another YA protagonist; she is a clever, trickster-like character who initially embraces her society's ideals but gradually begins to question them.

Her journey from a compliant citizen to a rebellious thinker is central to the story. Netflix should preserve Tally’s unique traits, including her resourcefulness and the early acts of rebellion, to differentiate her from other dystopian heroes.

Tally’s evolution, driven by her personal experiences and the influence of her friends, adds depth to her character and provides a fresh perspective within the genre. Keeping these qualities will ensure that the adaptation remains true to Westerfeld’s vision and engages viewers with a memorable and complex protagonist.

New Pretty Town and Uglyville

A screengrab from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

Netflix’s adaptation should vividly contrast New Pretty Town and Uglyville to emphasize the societal divide in 'Uglies.' New Pretty Town is depicted as a glittering utopia, full of luxury and excess, while Uglyville represents a neglected, harsh reality for those not yet deemed 'Pretty.'

This visual and thematic juxtaposition will highlight the stark inequalities within the society and underscore the government’s manipulation of perception to maintain control. By bringing both settings to life with striking imagery and detailed environments, Netflix can effectively portray the disparities between the two worlds.

This contrast will enhance the narrative's exploration of class and privilege, illustrating the superficial allure of perfection and the harshness of exclusion.

Tally and Shay’s friendship

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

The relationship between Tally Youngblood and Shay is a cornerstone of 'Uglies' that Netflix’s adaptation should highlight. Unlike many dystopian stories that focus heavily on romantic subplots, Tally and Shay’s friendship is central to Tally’s development and the narrative’s progression.

Shay introduces Tally to new experiences and perspectives, challenging her previously held beliefs about beauty and society. Their bond represents a key aspect of the story, showcasing the value of genuine connections in a world driven by superficiality and control.

By focusing on this friendship, Netflix can offer a refreshing take on the dystopian genre, emphasizing the importance of platonic relationships and personal growth over conventional romance.

Special Circumstances and Dr Cable

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

In 'Uglies', the Special Circumstances faction and Dr Cable play crucial roles as antagonists, embodying the oppressive forces maintaining societal control. Special Circumstances is a secretive and powerful group responsible for enforcing conformity and eliminating dissent.

Dr Cable, a particularly formidable character, is a 'cruel Pretty' who oversees these operations with ruthless efficiency. For Netflix’s adaptation, effectively portraying the Specials's menacing presence and Dr Cable’s chilling demeanor is essential.

An actress of Julianne Moore’s caliber would be ideal for bringing Dr Cable’s complex and intimidating character to life. Emphasizing the Specials's control and Dr Cable’s manipulation will deepen the film’s exploration of power dynamics and resistance, adding tension and depth to the story.

'Uglies' Trailer