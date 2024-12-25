Tom Cruise’s box office success depends on how much he runs in a movie — and there's actual proof

Tom Cruise's intense sprinting has become a trademark of his action roles and is often linked to the success of his films

If there's one thing Tom Cruise is known for besides his thrilling stunts and charismatic screen presence, it's running. Over the course of his decades-long career, Cruise has turned something as simple as sprinting into an art form, and, as it turns out, a recipe for box office success. Rotten Tomatoes took it a step further with a comprehensive examination of Cruise's films in terms of exactly how much screen time he runs on screen. And the answer is: the more Tom Cruise runs, the better his movies do, critically and commercially speaking, according to Collider. It's hard to deny the effect on-screen sprinting through explosions in 'Mission: Impossible' and racing down futuristic alleys in 'Minority Report' has as Cruise does these things very few other actors can replicate.

Guesswork aside, the study uses actual numbers. Analysts pre-calculated the distances Cruise runs in his various movies by timing his scenes in full and estimating his pacing at a six-minute mile that's about 14.6 feet per second. Throughout his 37-year-long career, Cruise has put an astonishing 29,961 feet of screen time between him and whatever's behind him, which is a whole lot more than five and a half miles.

Some of Tom Cruise's biggest movies have his signature running sequences all over them, and they tend to strike a chord with the audience. Take 'Mission: Impossible III', which pulled in $134 million domestically, and 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol', which went even higher with $209 million. In the meantime, 'War of the Worlds' became one of the bigger hits, with $234 million at the domestic box office. It is no accident that the most unforgettable sprints, many times in real life or death situations with incredible action and at appropriately opportune angles of the camera, come from these films.

Part of the appeal lies in Cruise's unwavering commitment. When Cruise runs, he doesn't hold back-he gives 100%, with his arms pumping and his face full of determination. Film critic Helen O'Hara once described watching Cruise run as "cinema's version of cardio gold," a phrase that perfectly captures the adrenaline rush his running scenes deliver. Audiences love it because it feels real. Whether he's outrunning an alien invasion in 'War of the Worlds' or a collapsing building in 'Mission: Impossible- Fallout', Cruise's running isn't just about movement-it's about survival and stakes.

Interestingly, Rotten Tomatoes found that Cruise's movies with more running tend to score higher than critics. Films where he sprints over 1,000 feet, like 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation', have an average Tomatometer rating of 71%, significantly higher than those where he doesn't run at all. But nearly four decades into his Hollywood career, Cruise's running has become a signature of sorts. And as his movies keep raking in millions of dollars, one thing is very sure: Tom Cruise running isn't some kind of gimmick; this is box office magic.

So, the next time Cruise appears on screen, check for the moment he goes into a sprint. That will probably be the best part of the movie, and perhaps the secret of its success!