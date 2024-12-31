This 'Shark Tank' pitch was so impressive, it forced investors to break a major show rule

Throughout its incredible 16-season run, 'Shark Tank' has not only entertained fans but also educated a thing or two about entrepreneurship. The reality television show, which debuted on August 9, 2009, is highly popular, all thanks to its exceptional premise, which offers monetary aid to budding businessmen. We have seen entrepreneurs attempting to grab a Shark's attention to secure a profitable deal. However, there are rare times when the sharks fight each other to secure a lucrative deal, and one such instance was when Knife Aid appeared on 'Shark Tank' Season 11.

Swedish entrepreneurs Mikael Soderlindh and Marc Lickfett brought their innovative mail-in knife sharpening service, Knife Aid, to the Sharks, aiming to secure $400,000 in exchange for 15% equity, as per Marketrealist. The entrepreneurs shared that they charge $10 per knife for sharpening, including shipping, offering a convenient solution for knife owners across the US. The co-founders also explained that Knife Aid already existed in Sweden and had identified a gap in the US market. The duo then demonstrated the effectiveness of their service by having Kevin O'Leary and Rohan Oza test a dull knife compared to a freshly sharpened one. The entrepreneurs also detailed the company’s current performance, citing $120,000 in sales for the year and $37,000 in the month leading up to the show’s filming.

As negotiations began, the entrepreneurs were in talks with the investors, but things took an unexpected turn. Lori Greiner, showing her commitment to the deal, even surprised the viewers by following the entrepreneurs out of the set, urging them to decide. Barbara Corcoran cheekily remarked, “I thought this was against the rules, you know?” as Greiner left, to which O’Leary quickly responded, “No. There are no rules.” The entrepreneurs asked for a $500,000 investment, and Greiner, along with Oza, agreed to this revised offer, securing a deal. As the deal was finalizing, O’Leary and Corcoran still tried their best to make a last bid in the hallway, but the entrepreneurs had already made their choice. The dramatic moment marked the show's unconventional breaking of rules and also highlighted the intense competition among the Sharks.

After finalizing the deal, Knife Aid thrived in 2023, with an estimated annual revenue of $2 million, according to Shark Tank Recap. Their appearance on Shark Tank brought significant media attention, leading to features in 'The View', Blade Magazine, and Wired.

Co-founder Marc shared that partnering with Greiner and Oza has been a "great experience," noting that every time the show airs, Knife Aid sees a 5-10x sales boost. The company now also offers a subscription service with 10% off for subscribers. Even after thirteen years, Knife Aid continues to make headlines, proving that great products endure and sometimes spark competition among Sharks who recognize their value.