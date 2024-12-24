Barbara Corcoran reveals the bizarre reason why she sleeps in a separate bedroom from husband

Corcoran said, "There's something to be said about...private space...I need more than anything else is a respite, and my husband is not relaxing..."

Barbara Corcoran, the sharp-tongued investor from Shark Tank, known for her business acumen and candid personality, recently revealed a quirky detail about her marital life that piqued the attention of netizens online. Corcoran and her husband, Bill Higgins, have been happily maintaining separate bedrooms for over 40 years. The 75-year-old shared her unconventional arrangement during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she explained why separate bedrooms have been a cornerstone of her long-lasting marriage.

As per Page Six, Corcoran said, "I think there is something to be said about your own private space. I lead a very busy life. I have a huge family that I am always entertaining. I have very sincere, active friends and so what I need more than anything else is a respite, and my husband is not relaxing." Her description of her husband paints a picture of someone brimming with ideas and energy— a quality she admires but finds challenging when she needs to unwind. She added, "I run a little short. Better I go to my room, and I have an hour to myself."

That's not all. Corcoran shared that their bedrooms operate on an 'invitation-only' basis. She revealed, "If I go to the living room, my husband follows me. I go to my bedroom, he doesn't dare come in. I have to invite him into my bedroom and I like it that way…He has never invited me back 'cause he knows I will never come into his bedroom, but I have to invite him into my bedroom." The separate living spaces also help keep their romance fresh. She quipped that it makes sex a 'short thing.'

The investor's idea of a perfect night revolves around a game of Scrabble. She noted, "My idea of a special night with my husband is a good game of Scrabble. He will often say to me S or S, and I will say 'Scrabble' 'cause the first S means sex, and I say, 'No, Scrabble,' and I love beating him at Scrabble, and he loves beating me at Scrabble, and that's a great night," as reported by People magazine.

The couple, who married on Valentine’s Day in 1988, have maintained a strong partnership by respecting each other’s individuality. Corcoran emphasized the significance of accepting your partner for who they are. She remarked, "You really have to take your partner as they are and not hope through the marriage they are going to change. Because they never do. You have to be satisfied! What you see is what you get." The business mogul also acknowledged how their separate rooms help accommodate their different habits. She shared, “He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now I sleep like a baby."