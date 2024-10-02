This 'Law & Order' star eyeing 'Today' slot as Hoda Kotb quits NBC show after 26 years

This beloved star of 'Law & Order: SVU' has expressed her interest to replace Hoda Kotb for the 'Today' show

Hoda KotbHoda KotbLOS ANGELES: The search for Hoda Kotb's replacement on 'Today' may be over before it even began. Mariska Hargitay, the beloved star of 'Law & Order: SVU', has expressed her interest in filling the vacant spot. During a recent appearance on the show, Hargitay playfully offered to "step in at any time" after Kotb announced her departure.

Hargitay's lighthearted comment may have been casual, but it excited the fans. With Kotb set to leave the show early next year, NBC bosses are scrambling to find a suitable replacement. Hargitay's experience and charisma make her an ideal candidate, and her long-standing connection to NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU' which is entering Season 26 only adds to her appeal.

Mariska Hargitay honors Hoda Kotb's legacy amid rumors of 'Today' takeover

Hoda Kotb quits the 'Today' show (@todayshow)

Mariska Hargitay recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Hoda Kotb, who's saying goodbye to NBC News after an incredible 26 years. Hoda explained that turning 60 was a wake-up call, making her realize it was time for a change. Mariska honored Hoda's remarkable commitment and inspiring spirit, revealing her own kind and genuine nature. "I love you so much. And I am so proud and inspired by you and so excited to see you today. We're 26 years together, baby. And we're 60 years together, baby," said Mariska Hargitay, and when she was asked if she could replace Hoda Kotb she replied, "Yes! Happy to step in at any time!"

While nothing is officially confirmed, Hargitay's interest in the role has raised a few eyebrows. Her ability to balance drama and humor on 'Law & Order: SVU' could translate well to the morning news format. As NBC considers its options, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Kotb's replacement. Could Mariska Hargitay be the perfect fit to bring 'Law & Order' flair to 'Today'? Only time will tell.

Fans bid farewell to Hoda Kotb after the announcement of her departure from 'Today'

Hoda Kotb has been on the 'Today' show for 26 years now (@Getty Images)

Many fans took to X to say their goodbyes to Hoda Kotb. One fan said, "I am so sad to see her go. Hoda is loved by all. But I know she will love being able to spend all that time with her beautiful girls. You can’t get that back!! Her positive personality certainly will be missed. Love you, Hoda. All the best to you!!"

"You are loved, Hoda Woman. Here’s to more family time," shared one fan while another commented, "Hoda Kotb is a Queen. We will miss her joy."

"We are going to miss you so much, Hoda," said one user while another shared, "Oh, Hoda! You are such a beacon of joy. While I'm sad you are leaving 'Today', I look forward to your next chapter."

