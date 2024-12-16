This annoying ‘Landman’ character learned the hard way not to cross the line

This one character from ‘Landman’ learnt that there are consequences for all their actions the hard way in Episode 6

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman' Episode 6

When someone hurts your family, it’s natural to want to fight back. But there’s a point where justice turns into something darker, and for Tommy in 'Landman', that line disappeared when his son Cooper was attacked. What followed wasn’t just about protecting his son, it was about making sure everyone involved knew who they were messing with.

I’ve always been intrigued by how far people will go when someone they love is hurt. In Tommy’s case, his son Cooper’s brutal beating pushed him to a dangerous edge. From the moment Tommy switched off the security cameras outside Manuel’s trailer in 'Landman' Episode 6, it was clear he wasn’t playing by the rules anymore.

Tommy attacks Manuel and Antonio in 'Landman' Episode 6

Tommy went after Manuel and Antonio with a vengeance that I knew wouldn't end well in 'Landman' Episode 6. He shut off the security cameras, brought Dale, Boss, and the crew with him, and knocked on their door ready for a fight. As soon as Manuel opened it, Tommy started swinging. Guns were used, fists flew, and it didn’t stop there. When Antonio wouldn’t give up the names of the others who hurt Cooper, Boss (Tommy) and his friends dragged him into another room. We don’t see what happened, but it’s clear it was ugly.

The line that hit me hardest was when Tommy looked Antonio in the eye and said, “You f***d with the wrong hillbilly.” Then, after firing Antonio, Tommy pointed out that the sheriff would be arriving soon and that Antonio’s parole violations would put him away for good. By the end of it, Tommy had made his point loud and clear.

On the drive home, Tommy said something that stuck with me, “I’ve gotta get my boy out of here before somebody kills him. He ain’t mean enough for this place.” And yet, Tommy’s actions made me wonder if he’s the one who’s become too mean for this world. Regardless, Manuel had it coming since the very beginning and I'm glad he finally got to learn his lesson in Episode 6.

Fans praise Tommy for confronting Manuel in 'Landman' Episode 6

Many fans were as excited as I was when I first saw justice being served at Manuel's doorstep as they went to X to share their experiences. One user wrote, "He messed with the wrong boss," while another added, "Manuel is going back to jail for fighting over a woman who wasn’t even his lover!" "Calling it rn, Manuel is going to join the cartel," speculated a fan.

Many Reddit users also gave their two cents under r/LandmanSeries where one user said, "Just finished watching this episode, I laughed out loud when Manuel was sitting in the chair, with the dent from the pipewrench on his forehead. That was a good moment. Beating well deserved," while another shared, "Yeah, he (Manuel) was never portrayed as a particularly bright boy. A thug controlled by his anger and primal intincts. It's a pretty old and oft-repeated formula, setting up a villain and a punisher this way, but still satisfying to watch when it's done as well as this. Thornton has more than just his words to back him up in this series (unlike in "Goliath") - he has the right connections - but it's his words that rally the troops."

