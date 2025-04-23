‘AGT’ judges were baffled when this woman lip-synced a man’s voice — then came a surprise twist

Emily Bland told the judges that was here 'to sing,' but when she opened her mouth, judges couldn't believe her voice

'AGT' contestant Emily Bland appeared on the show with her unique talent, which visibly left the judges speechless. When Bland took the stage, she started performing the hit song 'Your Man' by Josh Turner. But what seemed to baffle the judges was that she didn't sound like herself at all; she sounded like a man. Just as she wrapped up the song in a few lines, Howie Mandel couldn't resist asking, "How do you think that went?" Bland, still maintaining the same voice, replied, "I'd like to think it went well." Sofia Vergara, who wasn't quick to buy it, said, "No...that's not you."

Bland replied, "Before you all go judging, there is just one thing I must tell you ya'll." Then came the grand reveal: her husband walked on the stage, leaving the judges wide-eyed, still trying to put the pieces together. Vergara remarked, "So confused!" Bland, still in her manly voice, continued, "I understand that completely; don't be confused, though." When Simon Cowell asked her husband, "Was that you singing?" He confirmed with a "Yes," which prompted Cowell to say, "I'm slightly disappointed because I thought that was her singing."

Vergara, who stared in disbelief, commented, "I don't know what to say; I don't even know how to judge this thing." When Bland's husband revealed that "she could do this to anybody," Cowell took the first shot: "You are so much better looking in real life," and the human ventriloquist nailed it. Vergara excitedly asked to go next. "I'm very confused right now," she said, and Bland again matched it perfectly, earning a loud cheer from the audience. Heidi Klum tried to throw her off by talking gibberish, but, to everyone's surprise, Bland aced it too.

As Mandel explained, "She doesn't know what you're going to say, yet you're looking at me thinking it's me that's talking when it's actually Howie over on the side of you, not the beautiful woman you're looking at." Bland kept lip-syncing him perfectly to the T. Impressed with her unique skills of predicting what other people are going to say, Mandel, Klum, and Vergara gave her their yes; however, Cowell resisted. Even though Bland made it to the next round, NBC reported that she did not receive a spot in the live shows.

No matter how confusing, Bland's audition remains one of the memorable ones, and fans agree. One wrote in the YouTube comments section, "I loved this act. I turned the show on right away; this came on. I got home late from a friend’s house, and when I saw this on, I started laughing my butt off. This act is incredible, and I cannot wait to see what else she is going to do in this competition." Another added, "That was incredible, the ventriloquist woman and hubby!!!" The third chimed in, "It is a talent show, so you guys should be very proud to have a unique show. I loved it." However, one Twitter user opined differently, "It's an unusual talent but hardly Vegas worthy. We never actually hear her singing voice at all, so nobody knows if she can really sing or not."