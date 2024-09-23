'The Voice': What happens to the contestants after elimination?

'The Voice' contestants's quick elimination, despite their fame, has always raised questions in fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Eliminations on 'The Voice', which seem jarringly abrupt to its audience-are pretty straightforward. The contestants leave the show as soon as they are voted off. There are no formal goodbyes on camera and no extended farewells, as the singer who gets voted out is escorted off the stage, and right there is where his or her journey with 'The Voice' ends. This is often done to keep things running efficiently because of the many contestants and very little time.

Though it feels immediate to the watching audience, the singers who are eliminated can have a hurried goodbye to their coach or fellow contestants very often off-camera. From there, they go home and are generally done with the show unless the coach desires to bring them back through such twists as the "Super Save" rule.

This, although the process may feel fast, quickly eliminates contestants to send them home and make room for the rest of the competition.

What is the ‘Playoff Pass’ on ‘The Voice’?

The 'Playoff Pass' on 'The Voice' is a special power given to each coach, allowing them to send one of their team members directly into the Playoffs and skip the next round of competition.

The coaches in the Battles or Knockouts round, when the contestants go against each other, are given a Playoff Pass that they can use on a contestant that they believe doesn't need to compete in the upcoming rounds of competition, taking them directly into the Playoffs.

It is a quite big advantage, because the contestant will not get eliminated, and he or she will have more time to prepare for the Playoffs, where he is going to fight for a slot in the Top 12 and proceed further to live shows. That Playoff Pass gives more boost to a talented singer and showcases the coach's confidence in them.

'The Voice' judges use the Playoff Passes on their favorite singer

Can an eliminated contestant return to ‘The Voice’?

Through the 'Super Save' rule twist, an eliminated contestant can find their way back into 'The Voice'. During the competition, each season, when eliminated, one still gets the chance for a comeback. They can let each coach, namely John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, save an eliminated singer; just this time, the twist is that they can choose from any team, not from their own.

When a coach selects an eliminated contestant to return, that singer gets another chance to perform in the Playoffs. The goal, of course, is to obtain a spot in the Top 12, which advances them into the live shows. This gives those skilled singers some time to prove themselves once more and to probably stay longer in the competition.

The Super Save is an interesting addition to 'The Voice' since the audience sees some of their favorite singers return and it is always a tough call when the coaches have to decide.