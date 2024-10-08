'The Voice' star Malcolm-Ali's terrible song choice leads to his downfall

'The Voice' contestant Malcolm-Ali is a background voice for Babyface

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Malcolm-Ali has recently given a shot at fame on the NBC stage, but his journey took a wrong turn. He picked the song 'Love Will Lead You Back' by Taylor Dayne but it didn't quite resonate with his powerful voice leading to a less-than-stellar performance.

Malcolm, who is a Broadway performer and featured in 'The Lion King', possesses remarkable singing talent, but a single misstep brought him down on the NBC stage. Having graced the entertainment industry since the tender age of 3, he’s gradually carving out his niche as a full-time vocalist, showcasing his impressive Urban Pop and R&B style.

He would have shone like a star had he opted for a Teddy Pendergrass or Barry White classic, as his voice was tailor-made for that soulful genre. A different song could have resulted in a breathtaking triumph, perhaps even snagging him a couple of chair turns!

Who should have turned chair for Malcolm-Ali?

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg missed an opportunity to spot the shining talent in Malcolm and spin his chair to send him to the next round. With a rich experience in singing, Malcolm had the potential to help Snoop secure a win on the NBC show.

Malcolm has collaborated with a roster of Grammy-nominated producers and writers like Max Lux and Erik 'Blu2th' Griggs. He recently launched his debut album 'XX' (20) on August 11th under Parkwild and Caviar Secret Specialist. Malcolm would be a dazzling addition to Team Snoop.

'The Voice' judge Snoop Dogg (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

Where is 'The Voice' contestant Malcolm-Ali now?

'The Voice' contestant Malcolm Ali has returned to his day job as a background singer at Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and record producer Babyface. He has recently shared a video from Babyface's show claiming that they have left London and spent the four days traveling to LA, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

Additionally, he has recently attended a reunion at his alma mater Syracuse University, and shared his experience with his friends. He shared that he went to my first CBT with my parents at 12 years old and since then he hadn't missed one.

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC