Fans have one big issue with ‘The Voice’ after ‘American Idol’ nailed its finale — and we totally get why

‘The Voice’ finale was an absolute 'snooze-fest' — except for one performance that totally saved the night

'The Voice' season 27 came to an end with Adam David from coach Michael Bublé's team walking away with the $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group. The grand finale, which was divided into two glamorous nights, was lined up with exciting and unexpected performances. On Monday, May 19, the contestants sang two songs of their choice to win the audience vote, and on Tuesday, May 20, they performed with their respective mentors. Renowned musicians who were invited to perform later that evening wowed the crowd with their solos and duets. However, ardent viewers labeled the finale "boring" and complained that it was an "unnecessary waste of time". They reasoned that it could have been a compact thirty-minute feature, as per The Mirror.

"Goodnight y’all! Can’t believe we have no results yet. See ya later. This season was an epic fail all around #thevoice," a user criticized on X. "Congrats to the winner, but this was the worst season for The Voice since it began. It was boring and dull. Do better, or this show will end," a fan chimed. "The Voice has run its course. The coach banter is predictable and the so-called talent is subpar," an online user complained. "After watching #AmericanIdol finale and seeing Jamal win... watching The Voice now seems pointless because I guarantee you some boring singer is going to win that show," a critic slammed.

"Skits should not be allowed, no recap shows, and make the finale show one hour next season! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale," a netizen lamented. "I think what’s been disappointing about these recent seasons is that we barely get any episodes of live shows. To have a live show last week and the finale this week, it seems so extremely rushed. I miss the older format honestly #TheVoice #voicefinale," an X user reasoned. "This finale is taking a hundred years. I can do without all these guest acts. #TheVoice," an ardent viewer agreed.

However, fans thoroughly enjoyed Kelly Clarkson's latest single, 'Where Have You Been', and the foot-thumping medley performance by the British-American rock band, Foreigner. They belted out hit tracks including 'Feels Like the First Time,' 'I Want to Know What Love Is,' and 'Juke Box Hero' during 'The Voice Live' finale. "Kelly Clarkson singing her new single, Where Have You Been. That voice always scratches all my itches, the best in the business. Always telling the story, full of emotion, control, & tapping into deep emotion. And then the high note explosion. Phenomenal! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale," a viewer reacted.

"Kelly Clarkson is not only one of the best female vocalists now, but one of the best female vocalists of all time. Fight me. #TheVoice," a netizen expressed. "#TheVoice God, this has been so boring so far, aside from Foreigner's and Kelly Clarkson's performances," a seasoned fan commented. Although Clarkson won't be returning to grace the red swivel chair for season 28, the NBC show promises a star-studded lineup of fan-favorite panelists. It has been reported that Reba McEntire, rapper Snoop Dogg, and former 'One Direction' member Niall Horan are all set to make a comeback, along with two-time winning coach Bublé.