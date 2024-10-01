'The Voice’ Season 26 viewers frustrated as app glitches prevent fans from catching latest episode

The Voice fans got furious after there was a major disruption in the streaming from the NBC app

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Well, for many viewers tonight, NBC's app of the same name continued to crash and wouldn't allow the viewer to watch tonight's episode of 'The Voice' Season 26. Fans expressed their frustrations with the app, which either failed to load or froze while in use, preventing them from enjoying the performances this evening. Numerous individuals reported that they attempted to refresh the app and even rebooted their devices, but the issues persisted for several hours.

This then caused an avalanche of complaints on social media, as infuriated fans took to the media to express disappointment and called upon NBC to sort out the technical glitches. The app crashed and made it frustrating for many who wanted to tune in to the show. "The Voice App keeps crashing on me. Anyone else?," a user asked on Reddit. "I gave up playing along cause it kept going to a blank white space," replied another frustrated viewer.

When does 'The Voice' air on NBC?

'The Voice' airs on NBC at 8.00 PM. Eastern, 7.00 PM. Central on Mondays and Tuesdays. In this show, contestants are pitted against each other in performances and coached by celebrity mentors. The series could be watched live, with the option to stream online on platforms like Peacock the next day.

‘The Voice’ Season 26 judges revelaed (@nbc)

Who are 'The Voice' Season 26 coaches?

Among 'The Voice' Season 26 coaches is pop sensation Gwen Stefani, one of the most successful solo artists and a former lead vocalist of No Doubt. Meanwhile, country music legend Reba McEntire brings years of experience back into the show after previously mentoring. This season's newest addition to the panel is the multi-award-winning artist Michael Bublé, whose smooth vocals have stolen the hearts of many with his pop hits influenced by jazz.

He is joined by hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, who will bring new light to this season's competition. They're all set and ready to go as mentors for this season's talented contestants.