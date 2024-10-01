'The Voice' bringing back past contestants casts shadow on NBC show's talent scouts

Felsmere is now almost a decade older and has a fresh voice that she thinks the coaches of ‘The Voice’ will enjoy

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' first aired on television on April 26, 2011, featuring coaches Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and CeeLo Green. Throughout its 13-year run and 26 seasons, the show has evolved, yet its core concept and the passion that fuels it have remained unchanged.

Upon rewatching the pilot episode, you will observe that Kelsey Rey, who is 20 years old, is featured during the blind auditions. Adam, Christina, and CeeLo all gave Kelsey a Three-Chair Turn for her performance of Estelle's "American Boy." After joining Team CeeLo, she sang Natasha Bedingfield's ‘Unwritten’ against The Thompson Sisters before being ousted in the Battles. Though not permanently, that put a stop to her 'The Voice' career.

Felsmere makes a strong comeback on her return to 'The Voice'

After gaining over ten years of more life and performance experience, she re-enters the spotlight as Felsmere. In Season 1, she was young and inexperienced.

Before going on stage, Felsmere entered the room with a fresh sound and expressed her hope that the Coaches would adore it. Her performance opened in the dark, with her singing a lively rendition of "Some Kind of Wonderful," as if singing behind the coaches' backs wasn't already surreptitious enough.

Felsmere has been creating and producing songs since she left Season 1 of 'The Voice', honing her craft in preparation for her victorious comeback. The first coach to focus on Felsmere's sultry, jazz-inspired voice was Michael Bublé.

Not long later, Gwen Stefani did the same. Felsmere was awarded a Two-Chair Turn, although it was nearly a three (Snoop Dogg ostensibly abstained for tactical purposes). In the end, Felsmere went with Team Gwen.

The coaches this time around leaned toward the singer's sultry, silky voice as Felsmere made a thriving comeback, proving she still had her eyes on the prize. Will 'The Voice' be revisiting past contestants?

They kind of already have the comeback of a solo vocalist in a group. However, Kelsey is the first solo performer to be given another shot.

Felsmere paying tribute to her late father on her second 'The Voice' run

Former Season 1 candidate Kelsey Rey returned to 'The Voice' as Felsmere, where she planned to pay tribute to her late father and highlight her creative development. Felsmere's father tragically died away unexpectedly in 2016, leaving her family in shock and redoubling Felsmere's resolve to pursue her goals.

Following her father's passing, Kelsey adopted the stage name Felsmere, after a nearby city where she treasured her father's memories.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Felsmere is already a Spotify hit

Felsmere has put out several singles following their time on 'The Voice'. The latest release is "Tables Turned," featuring Khalil. This song has gained enough popularity to be included in many Spotify playlists.

Felsmere, who is currently based in Los Angeles, is eager to put out more original songs and, eventually, a first album.

