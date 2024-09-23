The real story behind CeeLo Green's abrupt departure from ‘The Voice’

CeeLo Green later expressed his wish of joining the NBC show, but it never came to fruition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For a reason quite related to real-life controversies and legal troubles overgrowing the time spent in 'The Voice', CeeLo Green never came back. In 2014, CeeLo announced on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that he was quitting 'The Voice', a surprise to many including the show's producers. However, behind the scenes, it seems his decision to leave was influenced by ongoing issues in his personal life.

At the time, CeeLo had some heavy legal issues. His case entailed him allegedly giving ecstasy to a woman and was charged for it as a felony. All this tension and emotional turmoil was hanging in the air as he worked on 'The Voice'. Rumors even went around that he had meltdowns when the show was in production, which indeed made it difficult for him to further advance as a coach. While CeeLo said he was leaving because he did not want to "wear out his welcome," most people seem to feel that his reason for leaving had more to do with not wanting to get fired by NBC because of his legal issues in court. After his departure, he continued to work with NBC on other projects; nevertheless, his days with 'The Voice' were done for the most part due to the controversies that surrounded his personal life.

Who took CeeLo Green's place on ‘The Voice’?

When CeeLo Green chose to exit the show, 'The Voice', his coaching role was picked up by different artists throughout the seasons. For Season 4, Shakira replaced CeeLo for the very first time. She returned for Season 6 and was paired with another coaching replacement, Usher. Throughout the more recent years, 'The Voice' has continued to swap out the coaches, bringing in big names to fill in the coaching position. Other big names include Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani. When CeeLo left, he opened a door for new talents to take his seat in the famous spinning chair.

Usher joined ‘The Voice‘ in Season 4 (Instagram/@iamjoshkaufman)

What happened to CeeLo Green’s sexual assault allegations?

In 2012, CeeLo Green was accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed that he had drugged her with ecstasy and sexually assaulted her. She also said she did not remember anything from the time she had dined with Green to waking up naked in his bed. While CeeLo denied the allegations, rape charges were not filed due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

However, CeeLo did plead no contest to one count of felony furnishing ecstasy to the woman. He avoided jail time as part of that plea but was sentenced to three years of probation and 45 days of community service. It became further controversial when CeeLo tweeted some insensitive comments about consent, claiming that unconscious people can't be raped because they're not "with you consciously." The comments sparked outrage from all corners, leading to a public apology, but causing significant damage to his image and career. Later on, he deleted his Twitter account.