'The Valley’ star Michelle Saniei pays emotional tribute to her late mother

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Michelle Saniei, star of 'The Valley', shared an emotional message on social media, issuing an official statement to confirm the death of her mother, who had been battling a prolonged illness. She described her mother as her lifelong best friend, expressing the depth of her grief in a heartfelt tribute. "Mom, your love was the greatest gift I ever received. Without you, the world feels incomplete," she wrote.

Michelle's tribute revealed that her mother had been battling an extended illness, a journey during which she had been a constant source of support. She expressed that, to her, her mother was not just family, but her best friend, a role she had filled since the day Michelle was born. "Mom, your love was the greatest gift I ever received. Without you, the world feels incomplete. You were my best friend since I was a little girl. I will love and miss you forever CO 11-05-2024," she wrote. Moreover, Michelle described the day as "a long and sad day," the moment she had to say goodbye to her mother. Throughout the evening, she shared pictures and videos that captured her mother's spirit, offering her fans a glimpse into their cherished relationship. These tender moments, as captured by Michelle, invited her followers into her remembrance of her mother, showing how her mother brought endless warmth and love into her life.

'The Valley’ star Michelle Saniei's tribute revealed that her mother had been battling an extended illness (Instagram/ @michellesaniei)

' The Valley’ star Michelle Saniei shares late mother’s handwritten letter

Michelle recently took to social media to share a deeply personal and emotional letter her mother had written for her. The handwritten letter, penned by her mother before she died, captures the love, gratitude, and profound bond they shared throughout Michelle's life.

In the note, Michelle's mother starts the note off with "Happy 36th Birthday," acknowledging the immense challenges Michelle had faced while caring for her during her illness. "I know you have been going through a lot during my illness, and I'm sure that this can't be easy on you," her mother wrote to her, acknowledging the immense challenges Michelle had faced while caring for her during her illness.



Her mother continued the letter by reflecting on their unique relationship, noting how "from the moment you were born," they had shared a special bond. She expressed that Michelle had always made her feel loved and cared for, reminiscing about the times they spent together, from visiting "the best places and overall having fun and memorable times." "I enjoyed myself very much, and thank you for that; my blessings until eternity," her mother wrote.

The Valley star Michelle Saniei shares her late mother’s handwritten letter (Instagram/ @michellesaniei)

Why did ‘The Valley’ star Michelle Saniei split with Jesse Lally?

‘The Valley’ star Michelle Saniei discussed the reasons behind her breakup with ex Jesse Lally. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Michelle revealed that their breakup was due to a "combination of things" that finally caused them to break up, hinting at both personal and emotional challenges.

Michelle told ET Online that she no longer found Jesse attractive, which added stress to their marriage. She admitted how it made her insecure about the future of their relationship, claiming the decision to separate wasn't mutual at all. "I feel like it's me that has to make the decision, it's not a mutual decision," Michelle explained. She said that because she knew taking such a step put a lot of emotional burden upon her, as she didn’t want to be seen as the "bad person" responsible for ending their marriage.

She explained, "I do think the constant fighting and bickering and not smiling, I think it's unhealthy for our daughter," She added. "So sometimes I think it would be better off that she would see two happy, good friends, as opposed to us together unhappy."