The unexpected role Kim Kardashian has in helping out one controversial '90 Day Fiancé’ star

The Hulu star, who is now a budding lawyer and outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform, is reportedly helping out the star.

One of reality TV's most controversial duo, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiancé, are fighting in court amid a turbulent split. Fans of TLC series who have followed their love story through the seasons, saw the chaos peak in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Recently, Ilesanmi's alleged ties to Kim Kardashian have added to the drama surrounding her divorce. The Hulu star, who is now a budding lawyer and outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform, is reportedly helping out Ilesanmi.

A screenshot of Michael Ilesanmi from an episode of '90 Day Fiancé.' (Image Source: YouTube | 90 Day Fiancé)

Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show dropped the bombshell, citing a mystery YouTube blogger who claims that Kardashian and her powerhouse momager, Kris Jenner, recently met with the 90 Day Fiancé star. Rumors have it that Jenner is eyeing a spot for Ilesanmi on the next season of The Kardashians. As reported by The Things, Jenner wishes to expand Ilesanmi's brand and tell his story on a global stage. However, Ilesanmi recently denied having any association with the Kardashian family. He said, "I have no involvement or interest in news related to Kim Kardashian."

As of now, there’s no update on Ilesanmi and Deem’s ongoing divorce drama. On September 23, Ilesanmi took to Instagram to share a statement, keeping fans guessing about what’s next. He wrote, “As is widely known, I am currently involved in litigation with my estranged wife, Angela Deem, in the family court of Jeff Davis County, Georgia.” He added, “These proceedings involve both annulment proceedings and my own filings for dismissal and a counter-claim for divorce. At present, there are no active court dates as both parties are in the early stages of pre-trial discovery.” He did not discuss any other details of the case apart from what is already known.

For those unversed, shortly after his move to the United States in December 2023, Ilesanmi abruptly left Deem's house, claiming she was abusive. The situation grew intense when Deem filed for an annulment, accusing Ilesanmi of using their marriage as a ploy to secure a green card. As reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Ilesanmi retaliated by disputing the allegations and requesting a divorce and spousal support. Interestingly, as reported by Collider, Ilesanmi was able to raise more than $50,000 in GoFundMe donations to support his legal battle.

Despite the big donation, Ilesanmi recently hinted at financial difficulties on Instagram. He posted a video of a man re-counting dollar notes on his Instagram Story, alluding to tight budgets. He captioned the same, "How my budget gonna be starting January 1st." Ilesanmi is known to lead a luxurious life in Houston, Texas, since he and Deem parted ways in February 2024. He resides in a fancy apartment and often goes outdoors with friends, as reported by Screenrant.