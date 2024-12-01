'The Trust' winner Julie Theis hits major relationship milestone with BF Shayne Jansen

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' winner Julie Theis and 'Love Is Blind' alum Shayne Jansen made their relationship public in October

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' winner Julie Theis is moving in with her boyfriend! At the moment, Julie is dating Shayne Jansen, who is well-known for his appearance on Netflix's popular dating show 'Love Is Blind'.

On Monday, November 25, Julie took to her Instagram to reveal that she and Shayne had moved in together. She posted a sweet video of the pair dancing in their new house which featured a text message that read, "Realizing our first Thanksgiving, our first Christmas, and our first New Years are all about to happen."

"The best feeling @thezenithatx 🦃🎄🎇 #ATX #austinapartments #atxrealestate #atxlife," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. It seems like both Julie and Shayne see their relationship "going the distance" as they get their apartment ready before the holiday season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Theis (@julietheisofficial)

'Love Is Blind' star Shayne Jansen went Instagram official with Julie Theis in October

'Love Is Blind' star Shayne Jansen confirmed his romance with Julie Theis in October. At the time, he shared a series of lovey-dovey snaps of them on his Instagram account. "Love is her," he captioned the post.

In one photo, the two lovebirds can be seen smiling for a selfie, meanwhile, another photo shows Julie with her arms wrapped around Shayne while rocking a blue dress. In the third picture, Shayne was spotted carrying Julie as she adoringly looked at him. In the last photo, Shayne can be seen taking a photo of his ladylove as she sits in front of him.

Julie also made the pair's romance Instagram official with her own Instagram post. "Mine.♥️," she penned, sharing a sweet photo of them together.

Shayne Jansen and Julie Theis made their relationship official with some sweet Instagram posts in October October(Instagram/@shaynejansen)

Why did 'Love Is Blind' stars Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee split?

Before striking a romance with Julie Theis, Shayne Jansen was engaged to his 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 co-star Natalie Lee. For the unversed, Shayne and Natalie met each other for the first time on the set of the beloved Netflix show.

The two got into a fiery argument before their wedding day, leading Natalie to refuse to walk down the aisle. They tried to give their love another chance after the show but they failed to make things work.

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen in 'Love is Blind' Season 2 (Netflix)

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' star Julie Theis was previously linked to Jake Chocholous

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' stars Julie Theis and Jake Chocholous formed a strong connection on the Netflix game show. The pair supposedly pulled the plug on their relationship once the cameras stopped rolling.

While having a chat with Daily Mail, Julie shared, "We were on good terms leaving the show. We had this whole experience and when you come back, you can't tell anyone that you're on the show, so I was thankful for Jake in that regard."

"But as far as pursuing something romantic, Jake and I have such severely different beliefs — and I want people to know that," she added.