The Threesome That Changed Network TV: ‘Doctor Odyssey’ fans left stunned by sizzling entanglement

‘Doctor Odyssey’ just took the ultimate risk by delivering an intimate moment that fans weren’t entirely sure would make it to broadcast TV

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Doctor Odyssey'.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 6 surprised fans with a twist that left them both excited and shocked. Ryan Murphy’s latest show, known for its rich characters and slow-building drama, had been hinting for weeks at a possible romance between Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale).

But this episode took things to a new level, showing a moment of intimacy that few expected to see on TV. The three characters share a passionate scene with fans calling it the "steamiest twist of the year."

What happened in 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 6

Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) in a still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (Disney)

The steamy twist began when Max found Avery and Tristan sneaking into the ship’s kitchen for a midnight snack. Wanting to make the most of their late-night hangout, Max suggested they all share some life goals and help each other achieve them. With a bottle of champagne, the trio moved to the pool, where Tristan opened up about his dreams: falling in love, starting a family, and, with a laugh, having a threesome. What started as playful confessions quickly became more serious when they returned to Max’s room to keep talking about their bucket lists.

Avery and Tristan teased Max, saying his list was too “boring” and encouraging him to add something more exciting, like a threesome. Max surprised them by revealing he’d actually had one before, but it wasn’t great because he ended up just watching while the other two were more into each other. Avery replied, “Why don’t you put ‘have a good threesome’ on your bucket list instead?” sparking a charged moment between them. When Avery and Tristan started kissing, they invited Max to join, bringing a shared fantasy to life in a scene that left fans completely shocked — or, as some put it, shooketh.

Doctor Odyssey's threesome scene sends fans into frenzy

Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) in a still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (Disney)

Many fans took to X to share their opinions about the threesome in 'Doctor Odyssey'. One fan wrote, "I need everyone to be aware that doctor odyssey just did a m/m/f three way on network television with it's three main characters after doing an entire episode where a guest on the boat jumped overboard," to which another replied, "Not me being like “well dont need that now” when the hotline popped up IMMEDIATELY AFTER."

I need everyone to be aware that doctor odyssey just did a m/m/f three way on network television with it's three main characters after doing an entire episode where a guest on the boat jumped overboard pic.twitter.com/5sL1M1uvza — Scout🩸 (@simpmasterV2) November 8, 2024

Not me being like “well dont need that now” when the hotline popped up IMMEDIATELY AFTER — 🔥🚒Scorched🐝🌪️ (@2ScorchedWings) November 8, 2024

"WE HAVE A CANON THROUPLE ON DOCTOR ODYSSEY OMFG," shared one fan. "Y'ALL OMG DOCTOR ODYSSEY 3 WAY! granted we didn't see anything but we know it happened and i never thought abc would do this," wrote a fan while another commented "Doctor Odyssey did the throuple apparently?!!! Everybody won tonight??!!"

WE HAVE A CANON THROUPLE ON DOCTOR ODYSSEY OMFG#doctorodyssey pic.twitter.com/hKhM1tie1o — Paige (@_samepaige_) November 8, 2024

Y'ALL OMG DOCTOR ODYSSEY 3 WAY! granted we didn't see anything but we know it happened and i never thought abc would do this 😭 — jaylene is destroyed (@lancehaites) November 8, 2024

Doctor Odyssey did the throuple apparently?!!! Everybody won tonight??!! — rose 🥀 - ghostface buck era (@bewildered_bi) November 8, 2024

'Doctor Odyssey' trailer

New episodes of 'Doctor Odyssey' premiere Thursdays at 9 pm ET on ABC

