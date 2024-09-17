'The Substance' Review: Demi Moore's film is seductive, gruesome and thought-provoking all at once

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in 'The Substance,' offering a chilling exploration of the damage societal beauty standards inflict on women

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Substance' evokes several feelings all at once. Elisabeth Sparkles, as Demi Moore, is a fading aerobics TV star who gets fired on her 50th birthday. She comes across a mysterious formula known as 'The Substance' which creates a younger version of herself, named Sue (played by Margaret Qualley), who is set to replace Elisabeth both on-screen and, metaphorically, in life.

For the formula to work, they have to switch every seven days without exception. While young and gorgeous Sue is out living her new life, Elisabeth remains unconscious and hooked to a feeding tube. Their survival involves sharing bodily fluids through regular injections. Despite being a bizarre concept, it gives an interesting look into Elisabeth's dilemmas as she tries to hold onto her youth via Sue but with dire consequences.

'The Substance' is an unsettling watch

Margaret Qualley in 'The Substance' (@workingtitlefilms)

Though Elisabeth and Sue are one person in different bodies, they have different desires and personalities which gives birth to unavoidable conflicts. Decisions made by one to hold onto their version cause far more physical and emotional damage than anticipated. Elisabeth's battle with herself represents how a woman suffers under society's unrealistic beauty standards, making them feel less about themselves.

The film isn't easy to watch. The process of creating Sue is vividly grotesque, showing Elisabeth's body splitting in two to birth a younger version of herself. The scenes don't get any prettier as the film progresses.

Sure, Sue is a seduction goddess in the movie. The close-ups of her hourglass figure are a relief, enough to take away your breath. The film inserts occasional comic relief as well but the film takes an equal toll on you with multiple stomach-churning scenes, with unsettling close-ups of needles, blood spatters, and organs falling out. Blending seduction and gruesomeness, the movie excels in giving a deeper dive into society's obsession with youth and beauty.

Demi Moore gives a powerful performance in 'The Substance'

Demi Moore in 'The Substance' (@workingtitlefilms)

The strength of the film lies in its actors. Demi Moore as Elisabeth does a fabulous job portraying the desperation of an aging woman trying to hold onto her youth. The way Moore showcases Elisabeth's transformation from a TV star to an unconfident, desperate, and insecure woman is nothing but phenomenal. She bares it all, for viewers to see her loose skin in her 50s.

On the contrary, Margaret Qualley plays Sue, who is young and confident and aims for the stars. Be it seduction or selfishness, Qualley knows how to retain the attention of the audience with barely any dialogue.

'The Substance' is much more than just a body-horror film. It makes a strong commentary on the pressure women face to maintain a youthful appearance, no matter the cost. The film will leave you unsettled and wobbly but it will force you to think about society’s narrow definitions of beauty.

'The Substance' arrives in cinemas on September 20