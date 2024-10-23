The Revenge of JK Rowling: 'Harry Potter' TV series will be deeper than movies

While JK Rowling continues to make headlines for her remarks, the latest update on HBO's Harry Potter series boosts excitement among fans

LONDON, ENGLAND: HBO is set to revisit the magical world of Hogwarts in a new 'Harry Potter' series. Boosting the excitement among fans, Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, revealed that the series will be "a little bit more in-depth than a two-hour film," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Touted to offer a fresh take on JK Rowling's iconic book series, the upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series has left fans conflicted about whether to watch or skip it, as the author remains at the center of controversy. Her public statements and views, widely perceived as transphobic, has landed her into hot waters with several people on social media announcing a total boycott of her books and the screen adaptations.

JK Rowling's statement on the trans community ignited a controversy

In 2020, Rowling, wrote in an essay on her website, "When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman… you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside," as per BBC.

Her comment didn't go well with a lot of people, including 'Harry Potter' actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. The 59-year-old author has been accused of being transphobic, and the controversy was further fueled when she challenged police in Scotland to arrest her under a new hate crime law. Though the Scottish police didn't take any action against her, she continues to receive hate from people. However, Rowling couldn't care any less at this point, as she dismisses the backlash.

A social media user criticized Rowling in a comment that reads, "You are a stupid and horrible woman. My kids and I enjoyed burning your books and roasting marshmallows over your pathetic books." Rowling, who enjoys over 14 million followers on X, replied, "I get the same royalties whether you read them or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows!"

I get the same royalties whether you read them or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows! 😘 pic.twitter.com/OJrJIoY6uE — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 24, 2024

Channing Dungey raises excitement for HBO's 'Harry Potter' series

Without delving much into the details, Channing Dungey said, “There’s not a lot to talk about at this moment. We’ve got our fantastic writing staff in place and they are doing what they need to do. And casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Expressing her excitement about adapting Rowling's books, she added, “It’s an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film, that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

While Rowling continues to make headlines for her contentious remarks, the upcoming series is seen by some as a defiant return to the spotlight—a creative "revenge" of sorts, where she seeks to reclaim control over the narrative that has both catapulted and complicated her fame. Meanwhile, fans remain divided about whether to keep Rowling's controversial opinions aside and enjoy the new series or miss out on all the fun and magic that it promises. What's your take?

