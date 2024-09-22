The real story behind Snoop Dogg’s name: Rapper reveals mother’s interesting logic behind giving unique name

Snoop Dogg's unique name went down to become one of the most iconic monikers in the history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: American rapper Snoop Dogg was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr and had an interesting story about how his mother named him "Snoop”. He said, in an interview, that as a child, he looked very much like the character Snoopy from the 'Peanuts' cartoon character. His mom used to call him "Snoopy" because he looked like the character but also because he loved watching the cartoon.

The nickname stuck, but it eventually got shortened to "Snoop”. Later on in his career as a rapper, this name would follow him into the recording studio and emerge as his famous stage name, Snoop Dogg. Even though his real name was Calvin, the nickname that his mother had so appropriately given him was to become part of iconic history. Snoop Dogg's original stage name although, was an important part of his early music career and defined him as an artist. Under his first stage name, 'Snoop Doggy Dogg', he burst onto the scene in 1992 when he appeared on Dr Dre's debut solo album 'The Chronic'. The voice was so distinctive with a relaxed delivery, while being a cool person to go along with that-the ingredients were just right to make a mark within the field of rap performances. By the time he dropped his second album, 'Tha Doggfather', in 1996, Snoop Dogg was already an icon of hip-hop. It didn't quite pop like Doggystyle did but still managed to further his stage name as integral to his persona.

In the early 2000s, he also shortened his name to just 'Snoop Dogg’.

Why does Snoop Dogg also call himself Snoop Lion?

Snoop Dogg took on the stage name Snoop Lion during perhaps the most transitional times in his music and personal life. In 2012, Snoop traveled to Jamaica, where he had a spiritual epiphany about Rastafarian culture. This eventually furthered his musical transformation and way of life to include reggae music, which is deeply attached to Rastafarianism.

Snoop Dogg explained that the name 'Snoop Lion' portrayed his new mindset and spiritual growing. In Rastafarian culture, the lion is symbolized with strength, pride, and leadership, which fit him during this era of his life. Under this new alter ego, he released a reggae album called 'Reincarnated' in 2013, which had more positive, spiritual, and uplifting messages from his previous rap albums.

Snoop Dogg calls himself Snoop Lion (@gettyimages/@paramountglobal)

What other monikers does Snoop Dogg have?

Throughout his career, Snoop Dogg took into several monikers, his first stage name was 'Snoop Doggy Dogg’, under which he rose in the early 1990s and applied to his very first album, Off and on, he has also referred to himself as 'Snoopzilla’, especially when working with the funk band Dâm-Funk, reflecting his connection with funk music.Other than that he also had several other names such as DJ Snoopadelic, Bigg Snoop Dogg and The Doggfather.

Snoop Dogg has several nicknames (@nbc)

How many wives does Snoop Dogg have?

Snoop Dogg is married only once to Shante Broadus. The two married on June 12, 1997, after they had been with each other since high school. Snoop Dogg had three children with Shante: Corde, Cordell, and Cori.



Their marriage has definitely experienced ups and downs, which included cheating allegations and even a brief separation in 2004. However, they clutched at each other and often show how in love and supportive they are of each other. He also referred to his wife as his rock and one of the most important parts of his life.