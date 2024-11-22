'The Piano Lesson' Review: Samuel L Jackson starrer is a perfect ode to forgotten heritage and identity

Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' offers a nuanced tale of generational trauma

Contains spoilers for 'The Piano Lesson'

Our history is deeply rooted in the dark eras when humanity was not at its finest, and Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' serves as a reminder of those horrors. The fact that 'The Piano Lesson' is Denzel Washington's third film based on August Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle shows his consistent faith in the playwright's outstanding works. Packed with historical references and emotions, 'The Piano Lesson' does an excellent job.

The screen adaptation of Wilson's 1987 play also works wonders. In certain ways, the drama film brings out raw emotions where a family disagreement is at the center. Yes, the film is hard to get into as it takes time to keep your interest intact, but once the story takes off, it's an interesting and uncomfortable look at the history of America.

‘The Piano Lesson’ is all about metaphors

John David Washington in a still from 'The Piano Lesson' (Netflix)

The plotline of 'The Piano Lesson' has the Charles family at the center, where the family heirloom, a piano, is driving the narrative further. The piano is etched with the family's ancestors' accounts, as it was initially taken from the home of their former slave master, James Sutter (Jay Peterson). After that, the piano has been handed down through generations. The movie opens with the Great Depression in 1936, where Boy Willie (John David Washington) and his friend, Lymon (Ray Fisher), are heading to retrieve and sell the piano to buy his land. However, Willie's sister Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler) is not thrilled with the idea. Even though she does not play the piano herself, she knows the value of the heirloom and is not interested in letting go of the piece of the family's history. This births the conflict between Berniece and Willie, which is addressed throughout the runtime of the movie.

The play, which enjoyed massive critical recognition, is a tricky story to translate for screen. Fortunately, Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington grasped the challenge and adapted a moving emotional plot from the play for the moviegoers. While the movie is brimming with references to the dark era of history, the fact that a piano serves as a metaphor for generational trauma works in favor of the storyline. We get to see two perspectives on the piano. Where Willy just sees it as a ticket to wealth, Berniece considers it a sacred reminder of their past, which is indeed a clever way to portray different human emotions. The horror elements also do not come off as ridiculous as they are cleverly integrated into the storyline.

The ensemble makes ‘The Piano Lesson’ better

Samuel L Jackson, David Lee, Michael Potts, John David Washington, and Ray Fisher in a still from 'The Piano Lesson' (Netflix/@davidlee)

Undoubtedly, the casting of 'The Piano Lesson' is top-notch, as every actor lends an authentic flare to the characters, which evoke deep emotions. John David Washington stands out as Boy Willie, who is characterized by his ambitions and pragmatic nature. Washington understood the desperation Willie's character is going through and lends a nuanced portrayal to the character, while also grasping Willie’s charm, frustration, and unwavering determination. Danielle Deadwyler, as Berniece, delivers an emotional balance to the storyline where at times she comes off as restrained yet stands out with her powerful expressions.

Samuel L Jackson portrays Doaker with great depth, which brings wisdom to the family’s elder statesman. Jackson is truly a chameleon, as this year we had seen him as a mobster boss in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' and now in 'The Piano Lesson.' The two characters are quite different and if you are unaware that Jackson is the man playing them, you can easily pass them off as being played by different actors. That being said, by no means 'The Piano Lesson' is a perfect movie, as it has its moments where the story feels dragged and its runtime seems too off. However, the movie is a poignant reminder of the historical atrocities, which am sure will resonate with many. With its impressive storyline and powerful performances, 'The Piano Lesson' is a perfect ode to heritage, ambition, and identity.

‘The Piano Lesson’ trailer