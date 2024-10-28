'The Penguin' Episode 6 sees Oswald on the brink of total victory, but has he bitten off more than he can chew?

Sofia Falcone is ready to pick up where her father left off.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 6.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' Episode 6 turns up the heat as Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin, inches closer to ruling Gotham’s crime world. With crime boss Carmine Falcone out of the picture, Gotham is in chaos, and everyone’s scrambling to grab power. Oz is determined to be the one on top, but a powerful new enemy rises to challenge him: Sofia Falcone and Salvatore Maroni, who unite forces to bring him down.

This episode is a major turning point in Oz's journey, showing just how far he’s willing to go to reach his goal. Yet, with Sofia and Salvatore’s new family—the Gigantes—gaining power, Oz may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Sofia and Salvatore join forces to create a powerful new crime family in 'The Penguin'

A still from 'The Penguin' (@max)

Sofia Falcone is ready to pick up where her father left off, forming a new family called the Gigantes, made up of loyal former Falcone members. Partnering with Salvatore Maroni, she pulls together their families and their resources, all focused on one mission: taking down the Penguin. The Gigantes don’t waste any time showing their strength, attacking Oz’s allies across the city to send him a clear message. This alliance of Sofia and Salvatore is a huge threat to Oz, especially since he thought he’d dealt with them by playing the Falcones and the Maronis against each other. Now, his betrayal has only united them, and they’re coming after him with a vengeance.

Oz fights to keep control by uniting Gotham’s gangs in 'The Penguin'

A still from 'The Penguin' (@max)

In a last-ditch effort to hold on to his position, Oz gathers leaders of Gotham’s most powerful gangs for a meeting. They’re angry and want revenge, but Oz has a plan: he reminds them of his journey, how he started from nothing, working his way up to become Falcone’s driver before he ever had real power. He tells them he understands their struggles because he’s been through it all himself. At the end of his speech, the gang leaders decide to stick with Oz, forming a massive crime syndicate that may be able to stand against the Gigantes. But with Sofia and Maroni determined to destroy him, Oz’s victory may be short-lived. Gotham’s biggest mob war is just beginning, and Oz may find that his thirst for power comes with a steep price.

'The Penguin' trailer