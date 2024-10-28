‘The Penguin’ Episode 6 smells of death and one very tragic demise

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 6.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Penguin', Episode 6 titled, 'Gold Summit,' teases dark times ahead for Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) and his inner circle, hinting at a potential tragedy involving his allies. This episode’s dark turns are actually a nod to the classic Batman storyline 'A Death in the Family,' where Batman’s young partner Robin meets a shocking end. 'The Penguin' may be following a similar path, putting Oswald’s closest friends and family in serious danger as his enemies close in.

While Oswald holds a tense meeting with Gotham’s biggest crime bosses, Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) learns where he’s hiding out and heads there with a crowbar, ready for revenge. Her arrival puts Oswald’s mother figure, Francis Cobb (Deirdre O’Connell), and his young protégé, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), directly in her path. It’s a callback to Batman comics, where The Joker used a crowbar to attack Robin, and the chilling moment suggests that Sofia might have something equally brutal planned for Oswald’s family.

Is Sofia seeking revenge against Oswald's closest ones?

Sofia Gigante’s relentless pursuit of revenge reaches a new level in 'The Penguin' Episode 6, and her target might be closer to Oswald’s heart than he realizes. With Oswald out meeting Gotham’s crime bosses, Sofia arrives at his hideout wielding a crowbar, a chilling weapon that fans of Batman will recognize as a nod to The Joker's attack on Robin. This isn’t just any weapon, it's a symbol of brutal retribution in the DC universe. Standing before Oswald’s beloved mother figure, Francis, and his young protégé, Victor, Sofia looks ready to unleash her fury. Her violent unpredictability and scars give her a Joker-like presence, adding tension as she sizes up the two people who mean the most to Oswald. The only question remaining is whether Sofia will choose to harm Victor, his 'Robin,' to cut Oswald down emotionally. Or will she target Francis, striking at the heart of Oswald’s support system? With her history of personal vendettas, Sofia seems intent on breaking Oswald from the inside out.

Will Oswald face a heartbreaking loss in 'The Penguin'?

This episode hints at a painful loss ahead for Oswald, one that might leave him lonelier than ever. Francis, who has been a steadying force in Oswald’s life despite her struggles with dementia, may now be at the greatest risk. Earlier, she asked Oswald to end her life if her mind failed her completely, but Sofia’s actions might take that decision away from him. If Sofia kills Francis, Oswald would lose his closest family and could end up blaming Victor for not protecting her. This kind of heartbreak would shatter Oswald’s world, leaving him isolated and full of anger. It could be the beginning of a downward spiral for him, alone at the top of his criminal empire with no one left to care about.

