The New Oliver Reed: Paul Mescal reveals the red line he refused to cross while training for 'Gladiator II'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Paul Mescal, best known for his role in 'Normal People', is stepping into a career-defining role as Lucius in Ridley Scott’s highly awaited 'Gladiator II'. To prepare for the intense action scenes, Mescal followed a strict workout plan created by a personal trainer. The physical demands were high, with workouts centered around building strength, speed, and endurance—qualities Mescal will need for his powerful onscreen presence in the Colosseum. The film is set to premiere on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Mescal shared insights into his training journey, describing his trainer as someone who “circled me like a shark.” Mescal explained how his trainer didn’t miss a beat, pushing him to lift heavy and maintain a high-protein diet. Still, Mescal confessed that while he stuck to most of the plan, he was unwilling to give up two habits along the way.

Here's what Paul Mescal refused to give up during training for 'Gladiator II'

Though he dedicated himself to rigorous training, Mescal drew a line when asked to give up smoking and drinking. “I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned,” he said with a laugh. Despite his trainer’s guidance to cut out these habits, Mescal felt they were part of his personal balance, and he wasn’t ready to give them up. Judging by early reviews, Mescal’s performance hasn’t suffered—critics who attended the Los Angeles premiere are already talking about Oscar potential for Denzel Washington, who plays Macrinus, an arms dealer.

How did Mescal land the role in 'Gladiator II' so quickly?

Mescal’s journey to 'Gladiator II' started with a quick 30-minute Zoom call with director Ridley Scott, who decided he was the right fit almost immediately. Scott reportedly skipped long auditions and testing, feeling Mescal had already proven his onscreen charisma. Mescal’s previous stage role as Stanley in 'A Streetcar Named Desire', where his shirtless scenes left audiences enthralled, played a part in the casting decision. As Mescal steps into this epic role, early feedback suggests 'Gladiator II' may become one of the year's most celebrated films, marking a new high for Mescal’s career in Hollywood.

