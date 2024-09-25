'The Masked Singer' Season 12 spoiler: Is Annie Lennox under Ship Mask? Fans connect the dots

'The Masked Singer' fans are speculating that Annie Lennox might be the celebrity behind the Ship mask

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A sneak peek of Ship has been released ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. In a brief clip shared, Ship takes center stage, showcasing their amazing singing skills. The judging panel, consisting of Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke were in complete awe of Ship's incredible vocals. Ken gushed over the performance by saying, "Wow," while Robin said, "I know that voice."

Now, that the fans of the Fox singing show have heard Ship's powerful voice, they have started speculating about the real identity of the person behind the mask. The viewers believe the star disguised under the costume is none other than Scottish singer Annie Lennox, a four-time Grammy and Golden Globe award winner. On social media, one fan wrote, "I've listened to this several times, This has got to be Annie Lennox." Another fan chimed in, "100 percent Annie Lennox." One fan wrote, "Agree. I'm hearing Annie Lennox so distinctly." Another fan said, "Sounds like Annie Lennox." "I've been listening to her for a while now and I think it's Annie Lennox," added another fan.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12: Clues for Ship

As of now, the clue package for Ship has not been revealed. The masked singer will be seen performing Bastille's hit track 'Pompeii' during the premiere episode. Many viewers have noted similarities between Ship's voice and Annie Lennox.

One fan speculated that Annie could be under the Ship mask and her costume could be a nod to 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' for which she performed the theme song. Additionally, one fan mentioned that Annie performed on a pirate ship during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games, adding another possible connection.

Who will compete against Ship in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Episode 1?

Four new singers will be seen taking over the stage during the premiere episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, set to air on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. In the first episode titled 'Who Can It Be Now?', the members of Group A will put their singing skills on display.

In the premiere episode, Ship will compete against an intriguing lineup of performers, including Buffalo, Leaf Sheep, Showbird, and Woodpecker. The upcoming episode will be full of surprises and mystery performances.

Ship will be competing against four new singers during 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Episode 1 (YouTube/@themaskedsinger)

Grammy-winner Annie Lennox launched SING Campaign to create awareness about HIV

In addition to her music career, Annie Lennox is also a passionate social activist who is focused on raising funds and awareness about HIV/AIDS. In 2007, she founded a campaign called Sing campaign which aims to provide support and resources to the people who have been affected by the disease. "This is an illness that has a lot of stigma. What we need to do is normalize HIV," Annie shared in her video blog.

Annie is also the founder of a women's empowerment charity named The Circle. In 2011, she was honored with Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for her contributions to numerous humanitarian causes.

Grammy-winner Annie Lennox launched the SING Campaign to create awareness about HIV (Instagram/@officialannielennox)

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 premieres on September 25, 2024, Wednesday at 8 pm ET on FOX. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.