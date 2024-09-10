'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' Review: Hallmark+'s detective thriller offers a nail-biting mystery

Hallmark+'s 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription', follows the mysterious murder of a pharmacist

Contains spoilers for 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jane Da Silva (Jodie Sweetin) returns to solve a complicated case in Hallmark+'s newest film, 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription', which, like its predecessors, is laced with mysteries and a narrative centered on a complex murder.

In line with its previous movies, The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription's suspense will keep you guessing until the very end, and the big reveal will make you gasp for air. The film's mystery element is well-crafted and the storyline has the potential to keep you hooked, and by the end, you will be left asking for more 'Jane Mysteries' films.

Intriguing plot twists in 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' keep you on the edge

Colin McLeod in a still from 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' (@hallmark+)

The film wastes no time, and action happens immediately as we watch a pharmacist being murdered. Soon after, Jane Da Silva (Jodie Sweetin) enters the story, and she is doing what she does best: singing, and her talent is no joke. From then on, we have a hint of romance as Detective John Cameron (Stephen Huszar) flirts with Jane. Later, we meet spunky Sadie Da Silva (Paris Jefferson) and learn about the once-famous detective family, which is now left with just Saddie and Jane.

So, after the introductions of the characters, we are introduced to the mystery, which is that of a teenage boy Ryan Shea (Colin McLeod) who is accused of murdering Phyllis Collins (Shakura S'Aida).

Jane and John go on a perilous journey to discover the truth. As the narrative unfolds, you can see how wonderfully the script is written. With each new revelation, you feel like you're getting closer to the answers, yet the mystery grows more and more. Different twists along the way keep you engaged till the very end.

A common complaint I've heard about the 'Jane Mysteries' franchise is that we see very little of Jane demonstrating her investigative talents, but this time you won't be disappointed since you'll see her in action, more or less all the time.

Paris Jefferson steals the show with her sass in 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription'

Paris Jefferson in a still from 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' (@hallmark+)

Paris Jefferson is the highlight of 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' as she not only appears beautiful but her sassiness and confidence set her apart from the other characters. I mean, I was astonished when she uttered, 'You messed with the wrong widow,' underlining just how strong her character is.

The lead Jodie Sweetin is equally impressive and expertly portrays Jane Da Silva's musical abilities and investigative instincts. Her chemistry with Stephen Huszar's Detective John Cameron dazzles, and she delivers some romantic tension-filled moments. Huszar's performance was overall strong, with enough seriousness to keep the probe going.

If you've seen previous 'Jane Mysterious' films and are a fan, you're in for a treat; if not, start now since you'll be captivated. All in all, 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' is a fantastic watch with an intriguing narrative, a likable lead character, and just enough tension to keep things entertaining.

'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' trailer