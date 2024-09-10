'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' Ending Explained: Who killed Phyllis Collins?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jane Da Silva (Jodie Sweetin) leaves no stone unturned to prove Ryan Shea's (Colin McLeod) innocence in Hallmark+'s latest release, 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription'. Initially, it is established that Ryan had murdered Phyllis Collins (Shakura S'Aida) as he confesses to the police, but when his mother Sandra Shea (Beth Hornby) approaches Jane and asks her to prove her son's innocence, the tide of the case shifts significantly.

Together with Detective John Cameron (Stephen Huszar), Jane embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth behind the murder. To strengthen the pursuit they decide to interrogate Jennifer Gilbert (Leishe Meyboom), who holds critical information about the enigmatic case.

What does Jennifer Gilbert reveal in 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription'?

Jane Da Silva is mistaken for a singer in 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' (@hallmark+)

Both Jane and John decide to question Jennifer, who works at a casino. Jane is mistaken for a singer, and she ends up on the singing podium. John, on the other hand, begins playing poker at the same table as Jennifer. In the midst of this, Jane discovers the guy who is following her and signals John while singing. Soon after, the duo interrogates the man, who reveals that he is an insurance adjuster investigating Jennifer's fraud. You're probably wondering what kind of scam is this now.

It is revealed that Jennifer, who had insurance, misused her benefits by purchasing insulin for Chloe, who was jobless. The insurance adjuster is even more shocked to learn that Chloe has already died, as he had met her in the morning. At the same time, Jane finds Jason Collins (Roy Lewis) has spiked Jennifer's drink. Soon, there is chaos, in which the glass breaks and Jason flees the scene. Later, Jennifer eventually exposes the identity of Phylis's murderer.

Who threatens Sadie Da Silva in 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription'?

Paris Jefferson in a still from 'The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription' (@hallmark+)

Jennifer states that on the day of Phyllis's murder, she was also present in the drugstore and saw Ryan threaten her with a gun before being restrained by Jason. Ryan escapes the scene, but Jason kills his wife and warns Jennifer that if she tells anybody, her insurance scam will be revealed. Jennifer sheds further insight on the mystery letters Sandra was receiving. It turns out they were sent by Chloe, who felt sorry about Ryan's unjust incarceration.

Now the major question is, why did Jason murder his own wife? Jane realizes that Jason must be with her auntie Sadie Da Silva (Paris Jefferson) since they are going on a date that same day. Jane was indeed correct, as Jason was at Sadie's home to take her out. Using his wits, the guy welcomes himself into Sadie's home, where they both enjoy each other's company. Jane calls Sadie, but she does not pick up because of the loud music. Suddenly, a policewoman appears, and Jason begins to show his true colors as he threatens Sadie to lie to the officer that she is alright, which she complies with.

As soon as the policewoman departs, Jason coerces Sadie into bringing her water, and it is this moment when the reason for the murder is revealed. Jason admits that he had enough of following instructions from his father and wife and that he was furious that he was left out of the will, despite the fact that he believed it was he who built the business. While Sadie leaves to get water, Jason places his pistol on the table. Seizing the chance, Sadie charges at Jaosn, subduing him. He is shortly arrested by John.

Ryan is eventually freed from prison, but John makes it clear that he will investigate the interrogation error that coerced Ryan into a false confession, leaving his colleague Ben Williamson (Nicolas Grimes) unimpressed. Later, Jane gets ready for her date with John and Sadie gifts her a bracelet. The film ends with Jane and John going on a date, wherein Jane takes the stage and sings.

