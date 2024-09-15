'The Heiress and the Handyman' Review: Hallmark's rom-com is the perfect example of classic trope done right

'The Heiress and the Handyman' follows a pampered heiress who finds a new meaning in life after being forced to live on a farm

Contains spoilers for 'The Heiress and the Handyman'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There is something so magical and charming about certain classical tropes that no matter how many times you see them if done well, you can still feel butterflies and blush like a teenager. This is precisely what Hallmark's latest film 'The Heiress and the Handyman' achieved. Although the film employs the similar Hollywood cliche of a wealthy girl learning the magic of regular life the hard way, 'The Heiress and the Handyman' seems like a breath of fresh air thanks to its protagonist, who is not snobbish and over-the-top but rather open to change and genuine growth.

My favorite movie of this genre has to be Emma Robert's 'Wild Child', and I enjoyed how Emma's character Poppy Moore transformed, which feels organic and not forced. The same can be said about 'The Heiress and the Handyman.' The film takes its own sweet time, allowing us to get to know the characters better, feel more connected to them, and enjoy their victory with them.

A heartwarming story of love and redemption drives 'The Heiress and the Handyman'

Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier in a still from 'The Heiress and the Handyman' (@hallmark)

One aspect I like about 'The Heiress and the Handyman' is its quick initiation of the narrative, swiftly engaging in action. We are introduced to our heiress, June Waltshire (Jodie Sweetin), who receives the devastating news of her bankruptcy, resulting in her transition from affluence to having nothing of her own. June receives an analog phone, her cards are rendered unusable, and her life is the total opposite of what she is used to. Despite this, she tries to adapt and ultimately finds herself in various odd jobs, including working in a café and hairdressing. However, she struggles with her jobs and is quickly dismissed from each one.

At her lowest point, June catches a glimmer of hope when she suddenly remembers her aunt Birdie's bank locker. Fortunately, she inherited her aunt's house in Greenville, and from that point on, June's life took a positive turn as she encountered Bart Hudson (Corey Sevier), her aunt's neighbor and a farmer. As the film progresses, so does their relationship, and June comprehends the profound significance of life via Aunt Birdie's house and her animals.

One aspect I like about June's character is her exceptional never-give-up quality. She may be naive, but she's not foolish, and she proves to be a diligent worker. June was once a wealthy hotshot, but when she found herself impoverished, she didn't hesitate to earn a living for herself and threw herself into her efforts with determination. Despite her significant failures, she maintains her composure and enjoys the new chapter of her life.

Additionally, the film's theme is obvious and is focused on the premise that love can transcend social standing. It also highlights the significance of having personal goals, and this message is executed exceptionally well. Moreover, while the narrative is predictable, and you can predict the ending even from a distance, the journey June takes to reach that conclusion is worthwhile and provides a genuinely feel-good experience.

Jodie Sweetin shines with a heartfelt performance in 'The Heiress and the Handyman'

Jodie Sweetin in a still from 'The Heiress and the Handyman' (@hallmark)

The acting in 'The Heiress and the Handyman' lends equal support to the plot. Jodie Sweetin in particular, will quickly win your heart with her performance. I liked the way she represented June's never-give-up attitude and tried hard to adjust to her new lifestyle.

In addition, her relationship with Corey Sevier's Bart is peaceful. Their interactions feel organic and genuine, adding a layer of depth to the storyline. Sevier's portrayal of Bart is excellent, as he skillfully conveys Bart's kind and gentle character onscreen.

Overall, 'The Heiress and the Handyman' is the type of movie you want to see for comfort since it is far removed from the scheming and evilness that are presented in other genres. It's a lighthearted and straightforward watch, which makes it enjoyable. If you are craving something similar, it's time you switch on 'The Heiress and the Handyman.'

'The Heiress and the Handyman' trailer