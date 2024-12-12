‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Leslie Fhima shines light on Jordan Heller relationship rumors

Leslie Fhima has rubbished rumours of dating Jordan Heller, but new images have sparked speculation

Some of the brightest stars from Bachelor Nation are again stirring rumors of their relationship as they were recently seen together. Leslie Fhima has been out with Jordan Heller, coming to Chicago to catch a Cage The Elephant concert with Jordan and his daughter. Although Leslie clarified last month on the 'Almost Famous' podcast that she and Jordan weren’t dating, she openly admitted to having a crush on him and shared that the two have stayed in touch. “I liked him the best, for me,” Leslie said, reflecting on her time watching the show. She also highlighted their shared faith and similar values, saying, “We’re both Jewish. And at the end of the day, that's important to me… I mean, it's not heart-stop, I have to have someone Jewish, but if you meet someone, and they are your faith, that's just the icing on the cake."

The closeness is giving hope to fans for a beautiful love story from the couple. The outing in Chicago has just added fuel to it, with many wanting the two to be an officially declared couple. Whether that connection will be romantic or a deep friendship, Leslie and Jordan's bond is capturing the hearts and giving fans of 'The Golden Bachelor' some reason to celebrate.

Leslie Fhima and Jordan Geller remained in touch by 'texting'

Leslie Fhima and Jordan Heller have been keeping in touch after spending time together at a recent soccer game in Los Angeles. Leslie updated on the 'Almost Famous Podcast', saying that she and Jordan have been texting a little, but not much. She said that even though they are not officially dating, she has enjoyed getting to know him better. Leslie confessed that in watching 'The Golden Bachelorette' she had been attracted to Jordan, particularly because of the fact that they have many things in common, such as their humor, love for dogs, and being Jewish.

Leslie Fhima shares how heartbroken she was when Gerry Turner rejected her

The deep heartbreak of Leslie Fhima as Gerry Turner of 'The Golden Bachelor' refused to pick her for the final rose still brings pain into her heart. All throughout the season, Leslie really connected with Gerry, and viewers thought she was one of the top contenders for Gerry's final choice. When it came to the final decision, Gerry picked someone else for the final rose, which left Leslie feeling utterly dejected.



Leslie later opened up on the 'Almost Famous Podcast', stating that the rejection was tough. She said that although the pain was there, Gerry's choice did not reflect anything about her worth; it was simply part of the complex dynamics involved in the show. According to her, she feels she had a connection with Gerry, but she respects the decision and is thankful for the experience.