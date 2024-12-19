'The Curse of Oak Island' geologist Ian Spooner admits to sending Lagina Brothers on wild goose chase

In his quest for Oak Island glory, Ian Spooner roasted himself after flying too close to the sun

In 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12, the Fellowship of the Dig continued their quest for the fabled riches of Oak Island in the recent episode. Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) data pointed to a potential offset chamber in the Money Pit region, but the team faced setbacks and disappointments during their investigation.

At Lot 5, the crew engaged in an exercise where they scraped around a stone foundation. However, none of these items were identified on the show, leaving their significance uncertain.

'The Curse of Oak Island' stars Rick and Marty Lagina met with some devastating news (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

'The Curse of Oak Island' suspects finding a 17th-century artifact

Metal detectors uncovered an antique cast iron stove near the seashore. The crew is excited about the find, as the stove dates back to the mid-17th century, though it is more likely from the mid-18th century. It has a starburst design that is reminiscent of a medieval button from a previous season.

The Fellowship pondered if the two objects were connected, while Rick Lagina thought they were connected to a more profound enigma that had not yet been solved. However, the actual drama took place in the Money Pit location, where, in response to last week's GPR data, a fresh borehole was sunk. Initially, the team was uncertain if they were excavating in the right location, as the borehole only yielded dirt and fragments of wood.

Money Pit in 'The Curse of Oak Island' (History)

Ian Spooner shattered the Lagina brothers' hopes in War Room

Geoscientist Ian Spooner broke the bad news during a crucial War Room meeting: water testing showed no detectable metal traces in crucial locations that were previously believed to have possible riches. Years of investigation and study were called into question when the Golden Egg, Baby Blob, and other intriguing abnormalities were out to be failures.

Despite the disappointing results, the team persevered. Recent discoveries indicated that truckloads of metals may be found in a location that treasure seekers had previously written out during prior searches.

As further wood bits from another drilling suggest that the illusive offset chamber may still be accessible, this discovery rekindled optimism. The Fellowship reflected on the challenges and uncertainties of their search as the episode drew to a close.

Ian Spooner in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 (HISTORY)

Ian Spooner's latest revelation becomes 'The Curse of Oak Island'

Viewers have long suspected Dr Spooner of spinning a wild goose chase for the Laginas and team. He has been concentrating on finding evidence of silver and gold traces in the water.

Most viewers believe that he has been fabricating data to persuade them to search everywhere and anywhere. When the results don't match the data or the data changes, Spooner has claimed that it's due to the search operations disturbing and stirring up the water, altering its composition from the original sample point. However, the science behind that is dubious at best and controversial at worst.

Marty Lagina eventually confronted Ian about his nonsense in the War Room scene, which was rather out of character for the program.