The Brothers Grim: Jonathan and Drew Scott have a new HGTV show, and no one's impressed

Viewers believe 'Property Brothers' lost their original 'reality' feel and are now just scripted.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Let's face it, the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, have been the stars of HGTV over the years, having their wit and charm wrapped into a bundle of home renovation expertise. Still, it seems like their new show, 'Don't Hate Your House,' has lots of complaints. Lots of viewers believe that 'Property Brothers' lost their original touch of being a home renovation reality show and all they see is scripted drama, and less hands-on real work, which has driven many away. Viewers obviously miss them getting dirty, swinging tools, and actually renovating. Instead, they are shown nice polished segments that resemble a bit of television rather than a real home improvement project.

Moreover, this reality show creates unrealistic expectations for home renovations. Though Property Brothers are one of the most experienced guys, the rapid transformations and perfect results shown after the renovation make people feel inferior while working on their house renovation projects. This disconnect may breed frustration with the DIY enthusiast attempting to replicate that same success on-screen.



Other complaints revolve around the show's repetitive format: each episode tends to be the same in most key aspects, which can easily lead to viewer fatigue. As audiences look for something new, the predictability of the format might keep them away from making it a regular watch. Many challenges and solutions that keep on getting repeated over and over in every episode do not help the show seem varied at all.



In the process of the Property Brothers gaining more and more fame, more so now with the debut of their latest spin-off series 'Dont Hate Your House with Property Brothers', there is a growing perception in viewers that the show has shifted to celebrity guest appearances and branding partnerships rather than actual home improvement content. The fans are loyal, but there is a hint of viewer fatigue with Property Brothers.



For most, they have had enough of the brothers and want to see other hosts or new faces in the field of home renovation. So, if the Property Brothers want to continue to have an active audience, then perhaps it's in order for them to make some changes. To redeem themselves to their audience, they must go back to actual hands-on renovation work and revisit the content in a different manner.

Do ‘HGTV’ stars Drew and Jonathan Scott fake their shows?

HGTV's twin brothers turned stars, Drew and Jonathan Scott-or the Property Brothers-have had some scrutiny thrown their way regarding the validity of their shows. It is also criticized that the homes and clients are handpicked in advance, and therefore, some of the stories might be completely fabricated or edited to fit in with the preferred storyline other than what really happened.



Another great contributor is the editing process: it shapes a story into what it was not, creating a sense of time and drama that does not reflect how the renovation is done. That gives the impression that projects finished in minutes, which, in fact, took several weeks or months to end. All those awesome makeovers before and after may look almost unreal and unbelievable since the viewer of the show would, of course, wonder what problems might have occurred while renovating.



Ultimately, it becomes left to the viewers as to how much of that enjoyment and entertainment from the Property Brothers applies to personal life experiences and expectations.

'HGTV’ stars Drew and Jonathan Scott accused of scamming Las Vegas homeowners

HGTV's 'Property Brothers' co-hosts, Drew and Jonathan Scott, are embroiled in a lawsuit involving their home renovation projects in Las Vegas. A lawsuit filed by some of the homeowners claims misrepresentation of services offered and failure to fulfill agreed-upon renovations. Complaints filed claimed that there were massive issues with the quality of work, such as bad craftsmanship, while delays extended way beyond what was agreed upon in the contract.

Owners say they were lured by the celebrity brand of the Scott brothers and flashy makeovers from their shows, only to be dismally disappointed with the results. Most homeowners complained about unexpected costs that were supposed to greatly increase the renovation expenses and thus put them under a financial burden. Along with the defects in the craftsmanship, the lawsuit also claimed the Scott brothers' team failed to communicate during renovations. The plaintiffs described how they were neglected and not supported when problems arose, further dissatisfying their renovations.

As this case continues to play out, the show's base, as well as potential clients, may take a second look at their loyalty to the Scott brothers' brand, wondering whether charisma and on-screen success really translate into the same with regard to real-life renovations.

'Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers' will premiere on HGTV on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT. It will also be available on MAX and Discovery+.