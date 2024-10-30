The Baker and the Baked: Inside Martha Stewart's unexpected BFF relationship with Snoop Dogg

Take a look at the complete timeline of friendship between 83-year-old Martha Stewart and 53-year-old Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Martha' on Netflix revisits Martha Stewart’s extraordinary life, starting from her modelling days, becoming a stockbroker to her dramatic downfall and eventual comeback. The documentary made strong buzz when its trailer was released and Martha was seen confessing to having an extra-marital affair when she was still married to Andrew Stewart. Amid all the juicy scoop, one of the most endearing parts of her life is her close friendship with none other than Snoop-Dogg, the California-born rapper known for his smooth flows and love of all things cannabis.

What on earth could these two icons possibly have in common? Snoop is a rapper from Long Beach, California, while Martha from New Jersey, who started with a catering business, went on to write some popular cookbooks and became a household name with cooking shows. And there’s a nearly 30-year age gap between the two public figures! As Netflix's 'Martha' delves into multiple aspects of her life, take a look at her unusual yet beautiful friendship with Snoop Dogg.

How did Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart become friends?

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg on 'The Martha Stewart Show' (YouTube/@marthastewart)

The celebrities first met in 2008 when Snoop appeared on 'The Martha Stewart Show' to make mashed potatoes with Martha. Their chemistry was instant and Snoop returned to the show the following year to bake brownies. During the memorable episode, Snoop joked that he wanted to make green brownies because they're "environmental." Though, he didn't explicitly mentioned marijuana, he continued to joke that the recipe is missing an important ingredient and that they'd add "the stuff" later.

After this, the duo has been seen together multiple times. In 2015, they shared stage at Comedy Central's roast of Justin Bieber hosted by Kevin Hart. "She sat next to me, and she stole the show. She was the funniest roaster that night, he told NBC. He later told People, "In that moment I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."

In 2016, they reunited yet again for ABC's 'The $100,000 Pyramid'. The same year, they appeared in 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party'. The variety show ran for three seasons. Commenting on their friendship, Snoop told Rolling Stone, "I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart. When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony." They even had a joint appearance in 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and played a round of "Never Have I Ever".

16 years and on..Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's friendship continues to grow

The bond between Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart has been going strong for over 16 years, proving that friendship knows no bounds. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, they continued to surprise us with their collaborations. In August 2020, during an episode of her HGTV show, Stewart called up Snoop and taught him how to pot a tomato plant. Later, in December, they baked Christmas cookies together live on Zoom for a corporate event.

The duo was also seen together at year 2021 and 2022 Puppy Bowl, followed by Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'. Snoop was also the first guest on Martha Stewart's podcast where they talked about their friendship, cannabis industry and more. Their most recent appearance was at Paris Olympics 2024 as Snoop joined on her 83rd birthday.

Their friendship might be unconventional, but it’s genuine, driven by mutual respect and probably the shared love of great food and good times.

How to stream 'Martha'?

Martha Stewart gets into candid conversation in her documentary called 'Martha' (YouTube/@netflix)

'Martha' premieres on Netflix this Wednesday, October 30. Subscription to Netflix starts at $6.99/month (standard with ads).

"Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, reads the official synopsis for 'Martha'.

'Martha' trailer