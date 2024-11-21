'The Bachelorette' star Blake Horstmann announces engagement to 'Love Is Blind' alum

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli welcomed their first child, son Heath, in March

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are ready to walk down the aisle! On Wednesday, November 20, 'The Bachelorette' star took to Instagram to announce his engagement to the 'Love Is Blind' alum, sharing a series of photos from their dreamy proposal. "So I can kiss you anytime I want 💍," he wrote.

Blake popped the big question to Giannina last month while the two were vacationing in Madrid, Spain. The 'Bachelor Nation' star went down on one knee at the Parque del Retiro and asked Giannina to marry him with a gorgeous 4.87-carat lab-grown diamond ring designed by Brilliant Earth. While chatting with People magazine, Blake spoke about Giannina's engagement ring. "I had been looking for the perfect ring for over a year. I had an idea of what she wanted cut, clarity, etc but I didn’t want to go and pick out a ring with her. I really wanted the ring to be a complete surprise," he told the outlet. Blake further added, "When she did finally see the ring, she was breathless and so happy, so that felt really amazing. We are over the moon and we can’t wait to be married in front of our loved ones."

Blake Horstmann proposed to Giannina Gibelli while vacationing in Madrid, Spain (Instagram/@balockaye.h)

How did Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli meet?

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli crossed paths for the first time on the set of Paramount's crossover reality TV show 'All Star Shore' in 2022. The couple began dating during the same year but had kept their romance under wraps as the show hadn't aired yet.

"Our love story has been everything I’ve always dreamt it would be and more. As soon as I met Blake, I knew he was my soulmate and I know the universe was always leading me to him. Being together forever and creating our family is literally the joy of my life," Giannina told People magazine.

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli met on the set of a Paramount show (Instagram/@balockaye.h)

'Love Is Blind' alum Giannina Gibelli moved in with Blake Horstmann in November 2022

After dating each other for a couple of months, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli decided to move in together. At that point, Giannina revealed on Instagram that she was moving into her then-boyfriend's Colorado house.

"Honey I’m homeeeeee (officially) 🤍," she wrote, sharing a few adorable snaps of the pair posing in their lovely abode. In the snaps, Blake and Giannina can be seen making happy and goofy faces for the camera.

Giannina Gibelli moved into Blake Horstmann's Colorado home in November 2022 (Instagram/@gianninagibelli)

Do Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have any children?

The answer to the question is a big yes. In November 2023, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. "First comes love, then comes baby H 🤍we’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!" the pair said in a joint statement.

Blake and Giannina welcomed their son, Heath Orion, on March 29, which they announced via a sweet Instagram post. "His first breath took ours away 💙 meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24 🦋 everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true ☁️," Giannina wrote in the caption of the post. She continued, "Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him 💫 we’re parents!"