'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron sparks engagement rumors with new girlfriend

Tyler Cameron appeared as a contestant on 'The Bachelorette' with Hannah Brown

'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron is now off the dating market! On Friday, December 6, 2024, Tyler took to his Instagram page and shared a video about his latest collaboration with Pottery Barn. In the video, Tyler and his new girlfriend, Tate Madden, gave fans a glimpse inside their beautifully decorated holiday home.

"We’ve been waiting to share the inside of our home with you for this moment! We went all out for our first Christmas together in the new home with the help of @potterybarn ‘s Design Crew! The teams worked with @tada_itstate and I to bring our vision to life and it turned out even more magical than we could have imagined. Tap PB’s link in bio or my stories for the full video!" the caption of the video read.

However, the spectacular ring on Tate's finger caught the eagle-eyed fans' attention. Soon after, a curious fan stopped by the comments and wrote, "I didn't even know he was dating someone serious. Let alone engaged!!!! Whatt!!!" to which he responded, "You got caught up but then somehow skipped ahead a few chapters." Another user advised Tyler to marry Tate by commenting, "You need to marry that girl for real" In his response, he said, "Working on it!" One comment read, "I have never seen Tyler so happy with anyone else and so comfortable with her. They are a match made in heaven." Tyler replied to the user by sharing, "She the best."

How did Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden meet?

The 'Bachelor Nation' star Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Tate Madden, first met through a mutual friend in 2022. In an interview with E! News, Tyler shared heartfelt details about their love story.

He said, "It started off we were just working together. It was always platonic and cool, and she was always the life of the party and fun. Everyone gravitates towards her. She’s just a ball of fun energy, and everyone enjoys being around her.” Speaking of the time when their friendship took a romantic turn, Tate added, “It just kind of started happening. And we started hanging out more and dating and, yeah, here we are.”

'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden met through a mutual friend in 2022 (Instagram/@tylerjcameron)

'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron was previously linked to Paige Lorenzo

Before striking a romance with Tate Madden, Tyler Cameron was romantically linked to the famous social media influencer Paige Lorenzo in 2022. The pair pulled the plug on their relationship after a few months together.

While appearing in the August 8 episode of E! Daily's Life Pop, the reality TV star shed light on his split from the model and said, "I wish I took a step back. It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us."

'Going Home With Tyler Cameron' star Tyler Cameron previously dated Paige Lorenzo (Instagram/@tylerjcameron)

What happened to Tyler Cameron on 'The Bachelorette'?

Tyler Cameron was one of the contestants vying for Hannah Brown's heart on Season 15 of the ABC dating show 'The Bachelorette' which premiered in 2019. During the grand finale of the show, Hannah ended up getting engaged to Jed Wyatt.

For the unversed, Hannah Brown called it quits with Tyler before the finale aired. During an interview with People magazine, Hannah talked about the pair's short-lived romance, saying, "It wouldn't have worked with Tyler. Yes, there was chemistry and we had fun together, but I don't know if I had what he wants in a person or if he had what I wanted."