‘The Bachelorette’ alum Tanner Courtad ignites dating rumors with ‘DWTS’ host

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Tanner Courtad's love life is thriving! Not long ago, Tanner was spotted out and about in public with the 'Dancing With the Stars' host Julianne Hough. On December 5, 2024, the rumored lovebirds stepped out for dinner together, as per a report by Just Jared.

Tanner and Julianne were seen enjoying a dinner at the Sportsman’s Lodge shopping center which is located in Studio City, California. In the snaps that have popped up online, they can be seen wearing workout clothes.

For the outing, Tanner was dressed up in all-black attire. He opted for a black T-shirt and a pair of matching shorts. He completed his look with a black cap. On the other hand, when we talk about Julianne, she rocked a black sports bra underneath a puffy green jacket paired with black leggings. The duo was also joined by Julianne's adorable puppy for their early evening meal.

What happened to Tanner Courtad on 'The Bachelorette'?

For those of you wondering, Tanner Courtad was one of the suitors who appeared on Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette' which aired in 2023. He was eliminated from the beloved dating competition in the fifth week.

Soon after, Tanner decided to give love a second chance by starring in the ninth season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'. During his time on the ABC show, he formed a connection with Jessica Girod. However, the pair called it quits in week 5.

Tanner Courtad reveals he hasn't dated anyone since 'The Bachelorette'

Since the time, Tanner Courtad featured on 'The Bachelorette' Season 20, he has remained mum about his dating life. While making an appearance in the August 9 episode of Brittany Cartwright’s “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast, he opened up on his personal life. Then, he revealed that he hasn’t “really dated anybody since the show.”

“I don’t think that’s because of the show. It’s just been my personal dilemma, the struggle is trying to find someone that I really want to spend the rest of my life with. But no, I mean, everything’s been pretty good other than that. We’re figuring that part out," he said.

'DWTS' host Julianne Hough was previously married to Brooks Laich

Before sparking dating rumors with 'Bachelor Nation' star Tanner Courtad, Julianne Hough was best known for her appearances on the popular ABC dance competition 'Dancing With the Stars', and she was married to NHL player Brooks Laich.

The 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' actress started dating Brooks in 2014. The now-exes got engaged the next year. They tied the knot on July 8, 2017. However, their marriage was short-lived as they went their separate ways in 2020. Julianne officially filed for divorce from Brooks in November that year and their divorce was finalized in February 2022.