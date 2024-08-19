'The Bachelor' star Madison Prewett makes heartwarming announcement with husband Grant Troutt

In a touching Instagram post, 'The Bachelor' alum Madison Prewett revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Grant Troutt

WACO, TEXAS: During Madison Prewett's tenure with Peter Weber on 'The Bachelor', Bachelor Nation got to know her. She moved on with Grant Troutt when their relationship didn't work out.

Fans have followed her and her spouse ever since as she gets used to married life. Having tied the knot in October 2022, everyone is curious whether she and Grant are prepared to raise a child.

'The Bachelor's Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt announce their pregnancy (Instagram/@madiprew)

It appears that the happy couple's wait is finally over, as they confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram on August 18. The duo dressed in all white shared ten photos of themselves in the middle of a field holding onto the sonogram of their future baby in some of them.

Maidson could be seen cradling her baby bump in some of the pictures too while her husband looked on. The joint statement from the couple read, "WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!!

Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you."

The announcement was made a few months after Madison discussed how many children she and Grant desire in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories back in April. She said, “I want allllll the babies — like a whole basketball team! But we’ll be truly happy with as many as the lord blesses us with.”

'The Bachelor's Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt are pregnant (Instagram/@madiprew)

When did 'The Bachelor' star Madi Prewett meet her husband?

After dating Madison for five months, Grant—a speaker and preacher to churches and athletes—officially announced their romance in May 2022 on Instagram. Sweet carousels with emotional descriptions expressing their love for one another were shared by them on their own accounts.

Three months later, on August 31, the couple—who had been dating for less than a year—were engaged. In a beautiful setting at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, Grant made his proposal.

At his parents's Dallas, Texas, house on October 29, 2022, Madison and Grant were wed in front of four hundred guests. From beginning to end, the "classy and elegant" wedding was lavish.

Thousands of white flowers adorned the event, and the human-sized cake was a sight to behold.

'The Bachelor's Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt tied the knot in 2022 (Instagram/@madiprew)

Who is 'The Bachelor' star Madi Prewett's husband Grant Troutt?

On March 5, 1996, Grant was born in Dallas, Texas. He was a dual athlete in football and basketball at the Episcopal School of Dallas, where he attended high school after growing up in his hometown.

His father is the billionaire Kenny Troutt, who founded Excel Communications, a long-distance phone firm. According to Forbes, he brought the business public in 1996 and sold it to Teleglobe in 1998 for $3.5 billion.

He put the money into bonds, stocks, and horses. Moreover, WinStar Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, is owned by him.

The business is renowned for producing exceptional Thoroughbreds, including a winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Grant Troutt is the son of billionaire Kenny Troutt (Instagram/@grant_troutt)

What does 'The Bachelor' star Madi Prewett's husband Grant Troutt do for a living?

Grant works as a financial analyst at Blue Stone Innovation Partners, an investment capital fund with headquarters in Frisco, Texas, according to his LinkedIn, which hasn't been updated in a while.