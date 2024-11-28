'The Bachelor' alum Cassie Randolph announces engagement to new boyfriend

'The Bachelor' alum Cassie Randolph and her boyfriend started dating in 2020

'The Bachelor' alum Cassie Randolph is officially off the dating market! While conversing with People magazine on Wednesday, Cassie revealed that she is engaged to her musician boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt.

The ABC show star told the media publication that her now-fiance Brighton popped the big question to her at the Crystal Cove Cottages in Newport Beach, California. Brighton proposed to Cassie during a pre-dinner stroll.

Recalling the special moment that happened at sunset, Cassie said, “When Brighton dropped to a knee and asked, ‘Will you marry me?,’ as he opened the box, my reaction was immediately, ‘Oh my gosh, yes!’ ”

Cassie recently took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news of her engagement to her beau Brighton with her fans worldwide. "I can’t wait to marry you 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," she wrote alongside a series of pictures from the pair's dreamy proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph)

'The Bachelor' alum Cassie Randolph 'was completely caught off guard' by Brighton Reinhardt's proposal

When asked if Cassie Randolph had any clue about her beau Brighton Reinhardt's proposal, she said, “I was completely caught off guard. I had no idea.” Cassie's close friend Krissy captured the beautiful moments on the camera.

In the first snap, Cassie can be seen flaunting her 5.04-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond ring as Brighton held her in his arms In the second photograph, Brighton wrapped up his arms around Cassie as he lifted her in joy.

'The Bachelor' alum Cassie Randolph 'had no idea' about Brighton Reinhardt's proposal (Instagram/@brighton)

How did Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt meet?

'The Bachelor Nation' star Cassie Randolph first met Brighton Reinhardt nearly eight years ago. They were good friends for around five years before they started dating in the year 2020. During a 2021 interview with People magazine, Cassie mentioned that the duo's friendship “helped make us really strong."

“It was kind of that we were really young and then we just became friends. And that was it for years. We'd hang out with each other's siblings and families and stuff," she said at that time.

"Last year, we re-connected and it was game over from there. He's honestly my best friend, which I think is such a key thing to have in a relationship. I feel like I haven't really had that before. I feel like we get each other on a different level, especially being friends for so long before. It just made it really natural and easy. I love everything about him." she added.

'The Bachelor' alum Cassie Randolph has been dating Brighton Reinhardt since 2020 (Instagram/@brighton)

Why did Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood split?

Cassie Randolph shot to fame after appearing on Colton Underwood's season 23 of the ABC dating show 'The Bachelor' which premiered in January 2019. The pair ended up pulling the plug on their romance in May 2020.

Following their split, Cassie alleged that Colton stalked her. Colton who has since come out as gay is now happily married to his husband Jordan C Brown and the pair shares a baby boy whom they welcomed via a surrogate. Later on, Colton issued a public apology to Cassie "for how things ended.”