The assistant, the affair, and the end of 25 years of marriage: Martha Stewart opens up on her heartbreak

Netflix's 'Martha' dives into the extraordinary life of Martha Stewart as it traces her journey from an ordinary girl to a business mogul

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA: Martha Stewart is a name that needs no introduction. The 83-year-old television icon is making major headlines, and with the premiere of her Netflix documentary 'Martha' on Wednesday, October 30, her famous status will only elevate further. Directed by renowned filmmaker R J Cutler, the documentary provides an intimate perspective on Martha's incredible life, highlighting her transformation from a homemaking expert to a complex commercial entrepreneur.

While the documentary will focus on Martha's work accomplishments, it will also highlight her struggles. As we know, Martha has been married only once and has a daughter from that marriage. However, what led a once-in-a-love couple to split up in such a way that they have not talked to one another in almost two decades?

Who is Andrew Stewart?

Martha Stewart and husband, publisher Andy Stewart, outside their home, 24th March 1980 (@arthurschatz/Getty Images)

Andrew Stewart, Martha's former husband, was a 23-year-old Yale law student when he met her on a blind date, according to People. He graduated from the University of Virginia and went on to acquire a master's degree in law from Columbia University.

According to reports, Andrew had a successful career in publishing and is currently the Publisher Emeritus of Fieldstone Publishing. After a year of courtship, the couple married in 1961 and reportedly enjoyed renovating old properties together, including the restoration of a Berkshire schoolhouse.

Why Andy and Martha Stewart parted ways?

(Andrew and Martha Stewart parted ways in 1990 (@arthurschatz/Getty Images)

As the saying goes, every good thing comes to an end, and this was true for Martha and Andrew, who divorced in 1990 after more than 25 years of marriage. Following their separation, Andrew moved out and allegedly secured a court order preventing Martha from contacting him, as per Hello. In May 1993, Andrew married Martha's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years his junior. Unfortunately, their marriage also ended in divorce.

In a surprising turn of events, Martha admitted to having an affair during her marriage to Andrew, revealing that she didn't believe he was aware of it. Moreover, when asked if Andrew had watched the documentary during the New York premiere, the TV icon stated that she hadn't talked to his former husband in over 20 years,' according to People. The response undoubtedly sheds light on the strained relationship that is now beyond repair between the former couple.

Who is Andy and Martha Stewart's daughter?

Alexis Stewart followed her mother Martha Stewart's footsteps and ventured into writing and hosting.(YouTube/@thelist)

Despite their marriage not lasting, Martha and Andrew share a daughter, Alexis Gilbert Stewart, who was born on September 27, 1965, in New York City, according to People. Alexis followed in her mother Martha's footsteps and became a writer and television personality.

According to sources, from 2005 to 2010, she co-hosted 'Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer' on SiriusXM's 'Martha Stewart Living' Radio channel with Jennifer Hutt. The couple then translated their radio show into a TV program on the Hallmark Channel and continued to co-host additional shows, including 'Whatever' and 'Whatever, Martha!'

How to stream 'Martha'?

Martha Stewart in a still from 'Martha' (@netflix)

To view the documentary 'Martha' on Netflix, you must have an exclusive membership since the streaming service provides a number of packages based on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising requires a monthly membership of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not include advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to utilize one account on two screens at once while streaming in 1080p/full HD resolution. The $22.99/month Premium Plan allows customers to watch video to up to four screens at the same time in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR.

'Martha' trailer