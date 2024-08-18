‘The Anonymous’: Who is Xavier Prather? Former ‘Big Brother’ winner to use his past to help him on show

Xavier Prather, a former winner of 'Big Brother', is now set to utilize his experience from the show on 'The Anonymous'

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN: Studio Lambert, well-known for producing popular reality shows like 'The Traitors', 'The Circle', 'Undercover Boss', and 'Squid Game: The Challenge', has revealed their latest project: 'The Anonymous'.

This new show combines the intense social dynamics of 'Big Brother' with the secretive nature of 'The Circle' to create a unique and thrilling reality competition. 'The Anonymous' features two distinct modes of player interaction.

At times, players will engage in face-to-face interactions in a physical space, meanwhile at other times, they will immerse themselves in a virtual world where they can communicate freely under the cloak of digital anonymity. If their virtual personas get exposed, the dynamics within the real-world group could escalate rapidly and intensify.

Xavier Prather, a former college basketball player turned lawyer and reality TV personality, is set to compete in 'The Anonymous', a high-stakes game of deception where 12 players will do whatever it takes to win up to $100,000.

Hailing from Kalamazoo, Michigan, Xavier's dreams of going pro in basketball didn't come to fruition, but he found fame through reality TV. With appearances on shows like 'Big Brother', 'The Challenge', and 'The Bold and the Beautiful', Xavier is no stranger to the spotlight. Now, he's ready to add another reality show to his impressive resume in Season 1 of 'The Anonymous'.

‘The Anonymous’ star Xavier Prather is a lawyer and reality TV personality (Instagram/@xaviereprather)

Xavier Prather created history as first-ever Black winner on 'Big Brother'

Prior to the start of 'Big Brother' Season 23, Xavier Prather confidently declared that the show would finally crown its first Black winner in a regular season. His prediction was spot on, as he ultimately emerged victorious and made history as the first Black winner of the show.

Xavier skillfully utilized a combination of charm and deceit to establish multiple alliances that ultimately propelled him to the final round. Initially, he adopted the guise of a humble bartender rather than revealing his true profession as a lawyer, a strategic move intended to make him appear more relatable and reliable to his peers. This carefully crafted persona proved to be successful in gaining the trust and favor of others.

The Cookout, an alliance formed by Xavier, was the strongest and most impactful out of all the alliances he created. This powerful collaboration consisted of all Black players who were dedicated to the common objective of making history by crowning the show's first Black winner in a regular season. After enduring 65 days of intense competition, it was during the 10th week of the season that the final non-Cookout player was evicted, ultimately securing the alliance's ultimate goal.

In the latter part of the season, Xavier changed his approach, becoming more strategic and willing to betray former alliances when necessary. This shift in tactics ultimately led to his victory in a unanimous vote during the finale, making him only the third player in history to achieve such a feat.

Despite his success, when Xavier competed in the 'Big Brother Reindeer Games,' he ended up tying for third place. Xavier's prowess in social strategy games has made him a well-known figure in the reality show circuit, potentially making it more challenging for him to deceive his way to victory. The introduction of the virtual element in 'The Anonymous,' however, provides a level playing field and allows Xavier to showcase his unique talents.

Xavier Prather created history as the first-ever Black winner of 'Big Brother' (Instagram/@xaviereprather)

Is 'The Anonymous' contestant Xavier Prather married?

'Big Brother' winner Xavier Prather is engaged to his girlfriend, Kenzie Hansen. The 30-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on May 29, 2023 to share photos from the beautiful and romantic proposal.

The series of images on the carousel depicted Xavier guiding Kenzie, who was blindfolded, to a rooftop that offered a stunning view of the Grand Rapids, Michigan skyline. Once they reached the romantic setting, Xavier went down on one knee surrounded by flower petals that had been carefully arranged to form a heart shape.

“May 27th, 2023,” the reality TV star wrote alongside the series of pictures from the pair's dreamy proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xavier E. Prather, Esq. (@xaviereprather)

'The Anonymous' is set to premiere on Monday, August 19, 2023, at 11 pm ET/PT on USA Network.