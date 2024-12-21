'The Agency' Episode 5 Preview: Danny and Reza's arc awaits a massive twist

With high stakes for its characters, 'The Agency' is about to get explosive in Episode 5

Contains spoilers for 'The Agency'

Episode 4 of 'The Agency' picked up the pace to deliver a high-octane drama that fans have been waiting for since the show's debut. We saw Henry (Jeffrey Wright) and Martian (Michael Fassbender) pushing forward a daring mission to find the missing Belarusian operative Coyote. After identifying Mikhail as a potential KGB agent, Martian confronted him and enquired about Coyote.

Meanwhile, in Episode 4, Henry reveals some of his secret tactics. Without Martian's knowledge, he and CIA Director Langley covertly blackmail a U.S. Congressman from Idaho, forcing him to make a damaging statement about Belarus. They planned to create a meeting between the US and Belarus so Martian could track a KGB agent. Though the trick worked, it also proved that Henry was ready to use Martian as a pawn. The episode unpacked a lot within its hour-long run. From Danny's undercover mission to Osman's violent attack on Sami, we couldn't be more excited to see what happens next!

What to expect in 'The Agency' Episode 5?

Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

In 'The Agency' Episode 4, Danny (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) is tasked to convince Professor Reza (Reza Brojerdi) to give her a prestigious scholarship, which is usually reserved for men. Things almost worked out in her favor as Reza was attracted to her. Danny was able to cleverly dodge this bullet by comparing him to her father. Eventually, Reza denied her the opportunity of speech, which was a blessing for her because her unconvincing speech could have blown her cover. Up ahead, in Episode 5, we can see an unexpected outcome when it comes to Danny's work with Reza, meaning, the tiny sub-plot from Episode 4 shouldn't be ignored.

Meanwhile, we hope to learn more about Osman and his true intentions. In Episode 4, he got violent with Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith) in a hotel room. Sami was forced to reveal Martian's cover name, 'Paul Lewis' to Osman. Later we saw him stalking Martian and Poppy. This particular angle has got us hooked for the next episode. Is Osman a secret agent? Probably! But the way he behaved with Sami raises serious doubts about him being an agent. Whoever he is, one thing is sure- he'll soon realize that Paul (aka Martian) isn't who he says he is!

When and where to watch 'The Agency' Episode 5?

Jodie Turrner-Smith in 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

'The Agency' is following a weekly release pattern. As per the schedule, 'The Agency' Episode 5 will be available to stream next Friday, December 20, on Paramount+ Showtime.

It will then premiere on Showtime on Sunday, December 22. Fans living in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, etc can stream it on Paramount+. The episode is likely to have a runtime of 50 minutes.