'The 10-sec skip was invented for this': 'Landman' viewers continue to be split over two characters

In the ever-growing library of streaming content, 'Landman' has materialized as a divisive piece of television. Praised by some for its grounded exploration of the oil industry and the personal cost of ambition, the show also deals with sharp criticism over its handling of two particular characters, the protagonist’s ex-wife and daughter. For many, these scenes represent a baffling stumble in an otherwise competent narrative.

Social media has been ablaze with reactions, ranging from appreciation of the show’s larger themes to frustration over its uneven storytelling. One tweet recently went viral, lamenting the quality of these specific storylines and questioning how such material made it past the script stage.

One user took to X on Wednesday, November 30, to share their thoughts on the show, they said, "Whatever parts of Landman are good are completely erased by the scenes with his daughter & ex wife. How was there not 1 person involved to speak up & say “hey this is some of the worst entertainment ever written”.

Whatever parts of Landman are good are completely erased by the scenes with his daughter & ex wife. How was there not 1 person involved to speak up & say “hey this is some of the worst entertainment ever written” https://t.co/WRVEmeM9FP — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 30, 2024

"Everyone freaked out over the writers strike and paid em more so they could come up with this trash," shared one user, while another wrote, "Literally just watched the first two episodes and cannot describe how uncomfortable every scene with his daughter made me."

Everyone freaked out over the writers strike and paid em more so they could come up with this trash — SEMO Jay (@semojay1025) November 30, 2024

Literally just watched the first two episodes and cannot describe how uncomfortable every scene with his daughter made me. — TRAVIS HUNTER FOR HEISMAN (@b_b_grant) November 30, 2024

"The show stinks I feel like i’m taking crazy pills," commented a user while another wrote, "The “skip 10 seconds ahead” button was invented for all plot lines involving characters kids."

The show stinks I feel like i’m taking crazy pills — LarryAuerbach (@auerbach_larry) November 30, 2024

The “skip 10 seconds ahead” button was invented for all plot lines involving characters kids. — DB (@DBlueweiss) November 30, 2024

Our take on the ex-wife and daughter storyline in 'Landman'

Ali Larter takes on the role of Angela in 'Landman' (Paramount+)

The scenes with Tommy and his estranged family are meant to add depth to his character, showing how his personal life impacts his high-stakes work. However, these moments often feel forced and overly sentimental, disconnected from the rest of the story. Instead of making the plot stronger, they slow things down and weaken the tension that makes 'Landman' interesting. Many viewers have called the dialogue in these family scenes "cringe-worthy," and it's become a bit of a joke among fans. Instead of adding emotional weight, these moments feel shallow and unnecessary, leaving viewers wondering why they're even there. For some, it’s the part of the show where they’re most likely to hit the skip button.

Still, 'Landman' remains a topic of conversation, its flaws seemingly as integral to its identity as its successes. Whether these characters represent a misstep or a misunderstood layer, one thing is clear, few are indifferent, and the debate over them ensures the show stays in the spotlight.

