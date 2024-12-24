'Teen Mom' fans say Farrah Abraham looks almost unrecognizable in her latest photos

'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham looks completely different after her recent cosmetic surgery. Earlier this year in February, she took to her Instagram page and shared a sultry snap of herself. In the photograph posted, she can be seen holding her chest while wearing a red dominatrix-style outfit. However, what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was Farrah's big pouty lips and super-sharped cheekbones. Soon after, many users shared their thoughts on Farrah's altered appearance on social media and some even expressed their concerns for the reality TV personality.

One social media user penned, “Farrah …..your lips? What has happened to you,” meanwhile another user chimed in, "What the hell?" Followed by a user who simply commented, "What and who is this?” Another fan shared their worries about Farrah's ever-changing appearance by writing, “Why is your face sliding down on one side?” One comment read, “My goodness what happened?”

Farrah first garnered the attention of the viewers when she first appeared on the MTV reality show 'Teen Mom' in 2008 at the age of 17. Since then, she has undergone multiple plastic surgeries to enhance her overall appearance.

Over the last couple of years, the 33-year-old actress and singer has openly talked about her cosmetic surgeries. At first, she got a boob job done in 2010. After almost five years, she decided to undergo her third breast augmentation following a botched surgery. In addition to this, the mother of one has also had a chin implant. Later on down the lane, she got her chin implants removed. She has also confessed to getting injections to enlarge her butt. She has also had a bunch of procedures including lip blushing and vaginal rejuvenation. For the unversed, lip blushing is a procedure where lips are tattooed with semi-permanent ink. This process is often used to enhance the shape and color of the lips.

Keeping aside her TV fame, Farrah also has an OnlyFans page. While having a conversation with Life & Style in 2022, she shared her regret over one cosmetic surgery. “I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that’s for sure,” she told the media outlet. The author of 'My Teenage Dream Ended' went on to say, “It’s definitely like dimpled up my chin. But you know, some things happen and I can’t control everything." Farrah began to step away from the plastic surgeries after she visited a trauma center.

At that time, Farrah stated that she was “feeling pretty confident” about her look. “Does it look like I need plastic surgery procedures? No. I’m feeling pretty happy. I’ve actually felt more freer. And I think that equals like less lines,” the brunette beauty shared with the publication. Farrah also made an appearance on the television show 'Botched' in 2015. Then, she had a weird reaction to lip implants. "My body had an extreme reverse reaction. I realized fillers don’t last forever, so I wanted to look into a permanent lip implant," she explained during an episode of the show.