Taylor Swift was kicked out of Jimmy Kimmel's studio when she was 14 — years later, she got her revenge

Right from a young age, Taylor Swift knew she wanted to pursue a music career. At 11, she began knocking on music label doors, trying hard to land a record deal. She was met with lots of rejection, with Jimmy Kimmel also turning her down. Years later, during a 2014 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Swift recalled being kicked out of Kimmel's studio. 14-year-old Swift and her mother had arrived at Kimmel's studio in hopes of impressing the show's music booker Scott Igoe. However, things didn't work out as Igoe escorted them out of the studio.

Back in the day, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker may have felt disheartened but now she remembers the story in a positive light. “All’s well that ends well because I think of it like this. I think you probably would have gotten in more trouble with Jimmy had he wandered out and been like, ‘Why is there this random 14-year-old tiny child sitting here with a guitar case? What’s happening here?’” Swift shared on the episode, according to Inquisitr.

In response, Kimmel joked that he would like to throw Igoe out of the building for what he did to Swift nearly a decade ago. He said, “Well, I’m glad you don’t hold a grudge, but I’ll tell you something. I do hold a grudge. Guillermo, grab some of the security guys. I want Scott thrown out of the building right now. I know it seems like a joke and Scott probably now is thinking this is a joke but I’m actually now having him thrown out of the building."

Igoe played along in what was a scripted act sending the studio audience into fits of laughter. Swift has come a long way from being a budding musician to a global superstar, and it seems like she has learned some great lessons on the way. Swift doesn't like holding any grudges and believes in letting go of the past.

While giving a commencement speech at New York University after receiving an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree in May 2022, Swift offered some life advice to the graduates which included leaving the past behind. "Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once. Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release. What I mean by that is, knowing what things to keep, and what things to release. You can’t carry all things, all grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started," Swift said, as per Entertainment Tonight.

The Grammy winner also talked about the importance of making mistakes and learning from them. She stressed,"My experience has been that my mistakes led to the best things in my life. The times I was told no or wasn’t included, wasn’t chosen, didn’t win, didn’t make the cut…looking back, it really feels like those moments were as important, if not more crucial, than the moments I was told ‘yes.'"