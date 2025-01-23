Taylor Swift once played a cameo on 'CSI' in 2009 but it turned out to be her mom's worst nightmare

There is hardly any soul on Earth who is unaware of the cultural phenomenon that Taylor Swift is. While many know her for her singing prowess and magnetic stage presence, what's lesser known is that she has also dabbled in acting. Although her acting career did not take off the way she wanted, her cameo in the police procedural drama 'CSI' still remains iconic. Interestingly, Swift's guest appearance had her mother Andrea on the edge, and the reason screams classic mother behavior.

Taylor Swift accepts the Woman of the Decade award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images for Billboard | Photo by Rich Fury)

Swift featured in the 'CSI' episode 'Turn, Turn, Turn,' which aired on March 5, 2009, as Haley Jones, whose story unfolds through flashbacks. Her character is seen as a troubled teenager living in a seedy motel with her parents. The episode opens with a shocking scene of her lying dead in the parking lot of the motel. However, as the investigation unfolds, viewers learn how she became a murder victim and a witness to another killing that occurred at the same location.

In her 'Infamous' podcast, journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis revisits her original interview with Swift, which was conducted during her first 'Rolling Stone' cover, as per People magazine. In the interview, Swift opened up about her experience guest-starring on 'CSI.' She said, "For about three years I’ve been saying to everyone that my favorite show is 'CSI.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift’s portrayal of the character was a dramatic departure from her usual persona. Reflecting on the same, she said, "I'm black-haired, have a nose ring, earrings, spikes, and combat boots." "You end up figuring out that there’s this whole backstory, and that my parents had a child that ended up dying, and I was the second replacement child. And my mom never really loved me," she explained, highlighting the emotional complexities of her role.

Swift also had the unique opportunity to play a dead body in the show. Referring to George Eads’ character, Swift shared, "The character Nick Stokes, it’s his crime that he deals with. It was really cool because he’s my favorite character." The episode’s climax delivers a shocking twist as it is revealed that Swift’s character is accidentally stabbed through the heart with a pair of scissors by her own mother.

6. Taylor swift and her mom pic.twitter.com/0gCm75Vxvi — Stan room (@StanRoomX) August 12, 2024

While Swift's cameo was loved by fans, her mother, Andrea, was unsettled. The pop star revealed, "My [own] mom was a little freaked out...I was open-eye dead; I literally had to stare off into nothing and not breathe during the close-ups…not flinch or anything." This is not the only time when Swift raved about the 'CSI' as the pop star shared her excitement in a chat with Digital Spy. Swift gushed, "Well, I wanted to do 'CSI' because it's one of my favorite shows...There are nine seasons of it and I've seen every single episode, so getting to do scenes with my favorite characters was just incredible for me."